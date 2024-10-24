“Protecting Albertans’ rights and freedoms” (Alberta.ca, 2024.10.24):

FULL TRANSCRIPT: Hi, I'm Premier Danielle Smith and this is Alberta's Justice Minister Mickey and we'd like to share with you a new initiative by our government to better protect freedom of speech and expression. Albertans value Free Speech the right to freely express our beliefs without being censored by others most especially by government. A diversity of opinions and beliefs is one of the hallmarks of a free, healthy, and democratic society. Many of the greatest ideas and advancements in history started out as non-conventional and controversial ideas that became popular in main stream only after brave women and men were able to convince their fellow citizens of their value. Albertans should never be discouraged from holding a wide array of political, ideological, and social views or from expressing their opinions on all kinds of topics. Fair-minded and reasonable disagreements and debate are essential to a healthy public discourse, because they allow for individuals to hear all sides of a debate before making their own judgments as what they believe to be true. The importance of free speech and the marketplace of ideas to healthy democracy is nothing new. And yet there are some troubling trends that we're seeing around the world where several governments and governing bodies believe it is appropriate for them to determine what is true and what is misinformation, and to restrict the speech of those who disagree with them. Sadly, we've seen this trend in Canada over the last several years, as professional colleges and other regulating bodies have been exerting their authority far beyond their legitimate mandate by attempting to regulate the personal beliefs and political opinions of the doctors, lawyers, psychologists, and other professionals they oversee. Law Society of Alberta and the College of Physicians and Surgeons, as examples, have a very important role to play they protect the public interest by setting standards of competence so Albertans can be confident in the services professionals provide. They also set standards of conduct, integrity, and financial governance, ensuring that professionals uphold the trust placed in them and don't misuse their positions to take advantage of others. Those are the appropriate responsibilities of professional regulatory body. However, what professional governing bodies must not involve themselves in is regulating the speech and beliefs of their members outside of their professional duties. What a doctor or lawyer believes or says about politics or religion is not a reflection of their competency to practice medicine or law.

We would like to share with you some troubling examples of what we've observed across the country in this regard.

A nurse facing discipline for making comments on Facebook critical of the Care her grandfather received at a long-term care facility had to pay over $20,000 in fines and costs now eventually that decision was overturned but she had to fight all the way to the court of appeal to do so.

A doctor who spoke in church and sent a letter to her Archbishop about the way that communion was performed in her church was investigated and issued a caution by her professional regulator after another churchgoer complained that the doctor hadn't mentioned the alleged health risks of the communion procedure.

The Law Society of Ontario established a requirement that all lawyers create a so-called statement of principles which compels lawyers to state their commitment to various ideological values and principles dictated by the regulator.

In a case that many of you may be familiar with, Alberta's own Dr Jordan Peterson, a licensed Ontario psychologist and world-renowned author and philosopher, is being forced by his regulatory body into social media re-education for controversial political comments he made on Twitter that had nothing to do with his practice as a psychologist and were based on complaints from people who had never been his patients and who he had never met.

In Alberta, many professionals have been investigated and/or disciplined for expressing their political or policy opinions outside of their professional practice they're often subjected to a long burdensome and expensive disciplinary process based on bad faith complaints from people they have never dealt with professionally, where they're forced to waste months and years of their life, and spend large amounts of their personal savings in defending themselves, even if the complaint is ultimately dismissed.

In our UCP government's view, it is not appropriate for this government or any professional regulatory body to compel Albertans to some official version of “Truth”. George Orwell's fictional 1984 should remain fiction. To ensure the government of Alberta better respects the rights of Albertans, we will introduce amendments to the Alberta Bill of Rights this fall, as previously announced, and to ensure our professional regulators stay within their mandates. Our government is launching a review of Alberta's regulated professions to ensure the freedom of speech, expression, and belief of their members is adequately protected, and we will bring legislative changes next year to ensure that professional regulatory bodies are limited to regulating their members professional competence and conduct, and not their speech. But before we make any legislative changes in this regard, we will be engaging with Alberta's professional regulatory bodies and professionals to gather their input. We will be gathering information on whether regulatory oversight is going beyond professional competence and conduct in areas related to freedom of belief, opinion, and expression, mandatory training not related to professional competence, and vexatious and bad faith complaints amongst other issues. Albertans must have confidence in the competence and ethical practice of regulated professionals, and regulated professionals must also have the freedom to hold and express their personal beliefs and opinions, most especially in situations outside their professional role. And that is what this review will be about. Once this consultation is complete, our government will identify any needed legislative changes necessary to achieve these objectives.