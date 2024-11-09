Opposing ideas about Covid vax is nothing new (e.g., “Aggressive behaviour of anti-vaxxers and their toxic replies in English and Japanese”, Nature, 2022.07.05). Believe it or not, but pro-vax view persists to this day, despite all the evidence of toxicity and deadliness of Covid mRNA jabs, thanks to constant supply of mRNA pro-vax “studies” that must be constantly debunked for those that don’t read past the headlines.

where the conference participants were supporting their arguments with the results of this study, “Increased Age-Adjusted Cancer Mortality After the Third mRNA-Lipid Nanoparticle Vaccine Dose During the COVID-19 Pandemic in Japan” (PMC, 2024.04.08):

This study aimed to evaluate how age-adjusted mortality rates (AMRs) for different types of cancer in Japan changed during the COVID-19 pandemic (2020-2022). Official statistics from Japan were used to compare observed annual and monthly AMRs with predicted rates based on pre-pandemic (2010-2019) figures using logistic regression analysis. No significant excess mortality was observed during the first year of the pandemic (2020). However, some excess cancer mortalities were observed in 2021 after mass vaccination with the first and second vaccine doses, and significant excess mortalities were observed for all cancers and some specific types of cancer (including ovarian cancer, leukemia, prostate cancer, lip/oral/pharyngeal cancer, pancreatic cancer, and breast cancer) after mass vaccination with the third dose in 2022. AMRs for the four cancers with the most deaths (lung, colorectal, stomach, and liver) showed a decreasing trend until the first year of the pandemic in 2020, but the rate of decrease slowed in 2021 and 2022: Figure 1. Age-adjusted mortality rates (AMRs) over time and excess mortality in each month: all cancers. Figure 1 shows the annual AMRs over time and the excess mortality rates in each month during the COVID-19 pandemic (2020-2022) of all cancers. AMRs had been decreasing until 2020 (AMR 275.5/100,000 population), but this decline stopped after 2021, exceeding the 95% upper PI in 2021 (AMR 275.8/100,000) and the 99% upper PI in 2022 (AMR 274.6/100,000). As shown on the right side, the monthly excess mortality (%) exceeded the 99% upper PI for the first time in August 2021, coinciding with the peak of the first and second mass vaccinations and became elevated again from May 2022, two months later the peak of the third mass vaccination, once again exceeding the 99% upper PIs for four months until December.

In a nutshell, beside every “vaccination” campaign in Japan coinciding with monthly mortality peaks, the cancer rates started going up after the advent of mass mRNA “vaccination” in Japan. Notwithstanding this evidence, the study has been promptly retracted by the publishers because ““it has been determined that the correlation between mortality rates and vaccination status cannot be proven with the data presented in this article”.

In support of the study above, I can provide yet another two graphs from my previous post, “Japan Jabbination Progress” (2023.02.02):

You be the judge. But the press conference has been promptly dismissed by pro-vaxxers, because:

