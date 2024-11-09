Better than Sliced Bread? "Conflicting" Covid Jab Safety Studies out of Japan.
Misleading "studies" provide ammo for pro-vaxxers.
Opposing ideas about Covid vax is nothing new (e.g., “Aggressive behaviour of anti-vaxxers and their toxic replies in English and Japanese”, Nature, 2022.07.05). Believe it or not, but pro-vax view persists to this day, despite all the evidence of toxicity and deadliness of Covid mRNA jabs, thanks to constant supply of mRNA pro-vax “studies” that must be constantly debunked for those that don’t read past the headlines.
where the conference participants were supporting their arguments with the results of this study, “Increased Age-Adjusted Cancer Mortality After the Third mRNA-Lipid Nanoparticle Vaccine Dose During the COVID-19 Pandemic in Japan” (PMC, 2024.04.08):
This study aimed to evaluate how age-adjusted mortality rates (AMRs) for different types of cancer in Japan changed during the COVID-19 pandemic (2020-2022). Official statistics from Japan were used to compare observed annual and monthly AMRs with predicted rates based on pre-pandemic (2010-2019) figures using logistic regression analysis. No significant excess mortality was observed during the first year of the pandemic (2020). However, some excess cancer mortalities were observed in 2021 after mass vaccination with the first and second vaccine doses, and significant excess mortalities were observed for all cancers and some specific types of cancer (including ovarian cancer, leukemia, prostate cancer, lip/oral/pharyngeal cancer, pancreatic cancer, and breast cancer) after mass vaccination with the third dose in 2022. AMRs for the four cancers with the most deaths (lung, colorectal, stomach, and liver) showed a decreasing trend until the first year of the pandemic in 2020, but the rate of decrease slowed in 2021 and 2022:
Figure 1 shows the annual AMRs over time and the excess mortality rates in each month during the COVID-19 pandemic (2020-2022) of all cancers. AMRs had been decreasing until 2020 (AMR 275.5/100,000 population), but this decline stopped after 2021, exceeding the 95% upper PI in 2021 (AMR 275.8/100,000) and the 99% upper PI in 2022 (AMR 274.6/100,000). As shown on the right side, the monthly excess mortality (%) exceeded the 99% upper PI for the first time in August 2021, coinciding with the peak of the first and second mass vaccinations and became elevated again from May 2022, two months later the peak of the third mass vaccination, once again exceeding the 99% upper PIs for four months until December.
In a nutshell, beside every “vaccination” campaign in Japan coinciding with monthly mortality peaks, the cancer rates started going up after the advent of mass mRNA “vaccination” in Japan. Notwithstanding this evidence, the study has been promptly retracted by the publishers because ““it has been determined that the correlation between mortality rates and vaccination status cannot be proven with the data presented in this article”.
In support of the study above, I can provide yet another two graphs from my previous post, “Japan Jabbination Progress” (2023.02.02):
You be the judge. But the press conference has been promptly dismissed by pro-vaxxers, because:
A:
B: The conclusions of these ridiculous vax safety and efficacy “studies”, strongly “supporting” the case for jabbination:
“Association between mRNA COVID-19 vaccine boosters and mortality in Japan: The VENUS study” (NIH, 2024.05.17):
All deaths were identified and matched five controls for each case at each date of death (index date) with risk set sampling according to municipality, age, and sex. The adjusted odds ratios (aORs) and 95% confidence intervals (CIs) for mRNA vaccines (first to fifth doses) were estimated by comparing with no vaccination within 21 and 42 days before the index date using a conditional logistic regression model. The 18–64-years cohort comprised 431 cases (mean age, 57.0 years; men, 58.2%) and 2,155 controls (mean age, 56.0; men, 58.2%), whereas the ≥65-years cohort comprised 12,166 cases (84.0; 50.2%) and 60,830 controls (84.0, 50.2%). The aORs (95% CI) in 0–21 days after the third and fourth doses in the 18–64-years cohort were 0.62 (0.24, 1.62) and 0.38 (0.08, 1.84), respectively. The aORs (95% CI) after the third to fifth doses in the ≥65 years cohort were 0.36 (0.31, 0.43), 0.30 (0.25, 0.37), and 0.26 (0.20, 0.33), respectively. In conclusion, booster doses of mRNA vaccines do not increase mortality risk. These findings could help subsequent vaccine campaigns and alleviate vaccine hesitancy.
They claim, in a nutshell, that by the virtue of receiving a third-to-fifth consecutive Covid mRNA jab, the 65+ become 3-4 times less likely to die within 6 weeks after receiving the jab, compared to the same jabbed outside of this 6-week jabbination window. The conclusion some pro-vaxxers immediately come to: by jabbing every 6 weeks, a pro-vaxxer becomes quasi-immortal?
I would explain the results of this study as so. Those deemed to be within days or weeks of death are not likely to be jabbed against Covid just before they go. This singular circumstance explains all the Covid jab “magic”. To the credit of the “study” authors, they admitted that to be the case: “Low ORs (<1) between mortality and death after vaccination in our cohort study could be explained by healthy vaccinee bias,23 although we adjusted for comorbidities as confounding factors. Healthier individuals are more likely to receive COVID-19 vaccines than individuals who are not in good condition.” Yet, this study has not been retracted???
“Evaluating the COVID-19 vaccination program in Japan, 2021 using the counterfactual reproduction number” (Science, 2023.10.18):
To assess the vaccine effectiveness during the Delta variant (B.1.617.2) epidemic in 2021, we used a renewal process model. A transmission model was fitted to the confirmed cases from 17 February to 30 November 2021. In the absence of vaccination, the cumulative numbers of infections and deaths during the study period were estimated to be 63.3 million (95% confidence interval [CI] 63.2–63.6) and 364,000 (95% CI 363–366), respectively; the actual numbers of infections and deaths were 4.7 million and 10,000, respectively. Were the vaccination implemented 14 days earlier, there could have been 54% and 48% fewer cases and deaths, respectively, than the actual numbers. We demonstrated the very high effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccination in Japan during 2021, which reduced mortality by more than 97% compared with the counterfactual scenario. The timing of expanding vaccination and vaccine recipients could be key to mitigating the disease burden of COVID-19. Rapid and proper decision making based on firm epidemiological input is vital.
In a nutshell, the study concludes that jabbing 2 weeks earlier and more massively would have prevented about 50% of Covid cases and deaths. From this graph, though, it can be concluded that no matter when they jab, the cases and deaths will follow immediately after:
That’s $cience for you! Maybe that explains aggressive behaviour of anti-vaxxers and their toxic replies in English and Japanese? How else?
Short end of the story- academia and science, for the most part, no longer know how to draw conclusions properly. The forgotten art of effectively debating yourself/teams conclusion on your presented evidence!
What passes as "discussion" is merely a toddler tantrum of "scream my point louder to be thought valid repetitive writing". Academia do not make critically thoughtful arguments anymore (they seem to conflate "critical" with "critic"), they do not do rigorous debate, or even understand why that was taught as a fundemental skill (they conflate "attack" with "debate")!
We have now come to the "dig the whole deeper" stage. How long this lasts, depends on how rigid these people's minds are.🤔😐🤬
Well, they are welcome to the jabs I'm not taking. Of course, they won't die of the koof, they'll die of mysterious turbo cancers or heart issues. Doctors will be "baffled".
What about the statistics from insurance companies about the increased deaths in working age people. Did that happen because of mean tweets?