A lot of people in British Columbia, Canada, seem to be hooked on Covid jabs, beside other injections.

B.C. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is seen at a Tuesday news conference, where she announced a new 1-day record for COVID-19 and flu shots administered.

“B.C. breaks 1-day vaccination record for COVID-19 and flu shots” (CBC, 2024.10.22):

Record numbers of people in British Columbia are being vaccinated against COVID-19 and flu as the province ramps up its immunization campaign for respiratory illness season. The health ministry said in a news release that B.C. pharmacies administered almost 82,000 vaccinations on Oct. 15 alone. It says that was a record for a single day, with about 50,000 shots for flu and about 32,000 for COVID-19 dispensed. The ministry says updated vaccines for both influenza and COVID-19 are on offer, including new mRNA vaccines for the KP.2 COVID variant. The first week of the campaign also set a record, with almost 370,000 vaccines administered. "We need to be prepared. And thankfully, we have good vaccines that help protect people, particularly from the more severe illness."

Who would have imagined, 5 years down the road? Ignorance is a bliss? Canadians are doomed. “New Study Reveals Crucial Role of Adult Vaccination in Canada’s Health System and Economy” (Business Wire, 2024.10.23):

Adult Vaccine Alliance (AVA) has released a comprehensive study, commissioned from IQVIA, highlighting the significant health and economic benefits of increasing adult vaccination rates in Canada. Beyond protecting against serious diseases and outbreaks, the study, "The Unmet Value of Adult Vaccines in Canada", reveals that adult vaccines, such as those for influenza, COVID-19, seasonal influenza, shingles, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), pneumococcal disease, and human papillomavirus (HPV), bring $2.5 billion in health care and economic benefit to Canada and that a modest 10% increase in vaccination rates could bring additional benefits of $685 million each year. Key Findings from IQVIA’s Unmet Value of Vaccines in Canada Study: Over $2.5 billion in total healthcare and economic benefit : Adult vaccines prevent costly illnesses, lowering health care expenditures, and boosting productivity.

Vaccines prevent thousands of outpatient visits and give physicians more time back: Each year, vaccines avert 267 thousand outpatient visits and result in freeing up physician time by 57 thousand hours.

341% cost-benefit ratio : For every dollar spent on vaccines, the health system and the economy reap over three times the benefit.

Potential for greater impact: A 10% increase in adult vaccine uptake could raise annual benefits to over $3.1 billion. The study highlights the importance of improving access to vaccines such as those that prevent COVID-19, seasonal influenza, shingles, RSV, pneumococcal disease, and HPV.

Pushing six ::adult:: jabs so far. More to come:

As this article says (“After dodging the question, Rustad confirms regret over COVID vaccination”, CBC, 2024.09.24 ):

Dr. Brian Conway, medical director of the Vancouver Infectious Diseases Centre, said a lot of things are said out of fear or lack of knowledge during the pandemic. In response to the video, he stressed that it's important for political leaders like Rustad to show and promote trust in vaccinations. "Vaccines have changed civilization over the past two generations," Conway said in an interview with CBC's The Early Edition prior to Rustad's new comment. "Before the pandemic, we didn't even give a second thought to all the shots we were consenting for children to receive virtually from birth. I think we need to get back there. … The best thing that he could do for us all is to sit there on camera and get his flu shot and his COVID shot as soon as they're available."

Wow!