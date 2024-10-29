Let’s start with a brief recap of the self-amplifying mRNA “technology” for “vaccine” development. “An Update on Self-Amplifying mRNA Vaccine Development” (Vaccines (Basel), 2021.01.28):

Mechanism of self-amplifying mRNA. ( 1 ) Following delivery to the cytoplasm, translation of the saRNA produces the non-structural proteins 1–4 (nsP 1–4) that form the RNA-dependent RNA polymerase (RDRP), or viral genome replication apparatus. ( 2 ) RDRP is responsible for replication of the saRNA producing copies of the saRNA. Multiple copies of the subgenomic RNA ( 3 ) are hence produced from each saRNA originally delivered. This leads to translation of many more copies of the antigen ( 4 ) when compared to a non-amplifying RNA ( 5 ). The subgenomic RNA is produced in excess of the viral genome [24]. This process leads to high and sustained levels of antigen expression relative to conventional mRNA and is certainly one of the reasons saRNA vaccines require lower doses of RNA [78]. RNA self-amplification in transfected cells also leads to cellular exhaustion, immune stimulation through dsRNA intermediates and a host cell antiviral response leading to apoptosis. In many ways, this process mimics a viral infection and leads to enhance antigen-specific B and T cell responses.

From what I understand, the sa-mRNA produces a truckload of mRNA , killing the transfected cells. The only way for this truckload of mRNA to produce the S spikes, in turn, would depend on that mRNA getting into the surrounding cells, via a transport by exosomes (see below). Sounds like the sa-mRNA injection is worse than the virus itself, doesn’t it? We have fresh 12-month study results from the Japanese clinical trials of their self-amplifying mRNA Covid booster ARCT-154. “12-month persistence of immune responses to self-amplifying mRNA COVID-19 vaccines: ARCT-154 versus BNT162b2 vaccine” (The Lancet, 2024.10.18):

At 11 clinical sites in Japan, adults previously immunised with a minimum of three mRNA vaccine doses (last dose at least 3 months beforehand), were enrolled and randomly assigned to receive a booster dose of ARCT-154 or BNT16b2. Serum samples were obtained from all eligible participants at baseline before vaccination, and at 1, 3, 6, and 12 months post-vaccination to measure immunogenicity as neutralising antibodies against Wuhan-Hu-1 and Omicron BA.4-5 sub-lineage pseudoviruses. Results were expressed as geometric mean titres (GMT) and the GMT ratio between the two vaccine groups, and as the seroresponse rates defined as the percentages of each group displaying a four-fold or greater increase in titre from day 1 or a four-fold higher post-vaccination titre than half the lower limit of quantification in participants with a titre lower than the lower limit of quantification at day 1. Figure Geometric mean neutralising antibody titres (with 95% CI) up to 12 months after vaccination with a booster dose of ARCT-154 or BNT162b2

From the Japan study we can see that the sa-mRNA jab whips up about twice the neutralizing antibody titers compared to the “plain vanilla” Pfizer shot in the arm, across the virus variants. And who counts the non-neutralizing ones? Hmm…

Next, I ventured to ask Bing Copilot about symptoms of high antibody titers:

Me: What are symptoms accompanying raised antibody titer? Copilot: Raised antibody titers themselves don't cause symptoms, but they can be associated with underlying conditions that do. Symptoms can vary widely depending on the cause but may include: Severe fatigue

Unexplained rashes

Muscle or joint pain

Low-grade fever

Hair loss

Enlarged lymph nodes

Brain fog or cognitive difficulties These symptoms often point to autoimmune disorders, chronic infections, or other underlying health issues. If you're experiencing any of these symptoms, it's best to consult a healthcare professional for a thorough evaluation and appropriate treatment. Do you have any specific symptoms you're concerned about?

Am I concerned with any specific symptoms? Not me personally, but I do! Notice how the high antibody titer symptoms listed above coincide with the symptoms of Long Covid, as Bing Copilot obligingly listed:

Me: The symptoms of long covid? Copilot: Long COVID, also known as post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), refers to a range of symptoms that continue for weeks or months after the initial COVID-19 infection has resolved1. Common symptoms include: Extreme fatigue : Persistent tiredness that doesn't improve with rest.

Brain fog : Problems with memory, concentration, and mental clarity.

Shortness of breath : Difficulty breathing or feeling out of breath.

Heart palpitations : Irregular or rapid heartbeats.

Dizziness : Feeling lightheaded or unsteady.

Joint pain and muscle aches : Persistent discomfort in muscles and joints.

Problems with taste or smell: Ongoing issues with these senses.

What’s more, high antibody titers of low-affinity (non-neutralizing) antibodies may be the driver of disease severity. “High Titers of Low Affinity Antibodies in COVID-19 Patients Are Associated With Disease Severity”:

In conclusion, we have developed multiple assays to broadly characterize humoral responses on a single SPRi platform. We observed significantly larger antibody responses to all SARS-CoV-2 antigens with higher disease severity, yet these antibodies show lower binding affinity in patients with critical disease. Furthermore, while patients with critical disease recognize RBD epitopes associated with ACE2 interaction with IgM isotypes, this is reduced in the case for IgG isotypes. This suggests inadequate isotype switching and maturation. We hypothesize patients with critical disease have large, but ineffective humoral responses to SARS-CoV-2 infection. It remains to be elucidated whether this ineffective humoral response is the result of disease severity or an important driver in COVID-19.

Beside the concerns with antibody titers, I am concerned with the potential of the jabbed to spread their jab-induced S spike proteins and the mRNA material to the people surrounding them, a.k.a “vaccine” shedding. The mechanism of this shedding would be though exosomes, as described, e.g.,in this article, “The functions and clinical application potential of exosomes derived from adipose mesenchymal stem cells: A comprehensive review” (Stem Cell Research&Therapy, 2019):

Although this article is concerned with inter-cellular communication through exosomes, injecting the mRNA material into a cell to produce other mRNA and churn out synthetic proteins would result in exosomes carrying said products in them, right?I then asked Bing Copilot:

Me: Can people transfer exosomes to others via air? Copilot: While exosomes are typically transferred through bodily fluids like blood, saliva, and urine, there is emerging evidence suggesting that they can also be transferred via air, especially in close-proximity environments. This means that exosomes could potentially be inhaled and interact with recipient cells in the respiratory tract. However, the extent and significance of airborne exosome transfer in everyday situations are still under investigation. It's a fascinating area of research with implications for understanding how diseases spread and how cells communicate. Does this spark any particular interest or concern for you?

Does it spark any particular concern? You bet it does! Not only viruses exploit exosome pathways to spread themselves in living organisms (“Extracellular Vesicles: A Novel Mode of Viral Propagation Exploited by Enveloped and Non-Enveloped Viruses”, Microorganisms, 2024.01.24, and “Circulating Exosomes Are Strongly Involved in SARS-CoV-2 Infection”, Frontiers in Molecular Biosciences, 2021.02.21), but human lungs, through which we all exhale, tend to be the most prolific exosome spreaders, “Extracellular vesicles: novel communicators in lung diseases” (Respiratory Research, volume 21, Article number: 175, 2020):

The lung is the organ with the highest vascular density in the human body. It is therefore perceivable that the endothelium of the lung contributes significantly to the circulation of extracellular vesicles (EVs), which include exosomes, microvesicles, and apoptotic bodies. In addition to the endothelium, EVs may arise from alveolar macrophages, fibroblasts and epithelial cells. Because EVs harbor cargo molecules, such as miRNA, mRNA, and proteins, these intercellular communicators provide important insight into the health and disease condition of donor cells and may serve as useful biomarkers of lung disease processes.

No wonder Japanese doctors are not thrilled with the prospect of the Japanese people being injected with sa-mRNA concoctions. “Japanese doctors oppose new coronavirus vaccine: ‘Replicon vaccine’” (Arab News Japan, 2024.08.29):

This replicon vaccine uses a self-replicating function called replicase to replicate the mRNA in the body, but without the function of a brake, the recipient may continue to produce large amounts of spike protein. It has also been pointed out that the vaccine components may be transmitted from the recipient to other people or animals; therefore, Dr. Murakami has called for the vaccine to be unlaunched until its safety has been confirmed.

Maybe I should start wearing a mask while on a plane and at airports? If you can’t beat them, joint them?