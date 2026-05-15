The Telegraph reports on May 14: “Hantavirus Transmission Risk: Recovered Patients Warned Virus Can Survive In Human Sperm For Six Years”:

Hantavirus can remain in human semen for up to six years and has the potential for sexual transmission even after a person has recovered, according to a peer-reviewed study.

As with other viruses, including Ebola and Zika virus, male testes may act as a “reservoir” where the virus can essentially “hide” and evade the body’s immune system, said the paper.

Analysts at Airfinity, a company that tracks global health risks, recommend that male patients should receive “extensive safe-sex guidance beyond the [42-day] quarantine.”

The guidance should be “analogous to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Ebola survivor semen-monitoring protocols,” it added.

The WHO protocols say the semen of male survivors of Ebola should be tested every three months and not be considered clear before two consecutive negative test results.