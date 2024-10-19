

”XEC Covid variant: Experts issue verdict on how worried you should be about new strain” (The Mirror, 2024.10.17):

Monica Gandhi, professor of medicine at the University of California, explained that it [XEC] mirrors many of the symptoms displayed by other variants. Those who are struggling with a sore throat, cough, body aches, fever and loss of sense of smell and appetite could have XEC. She added: "I am not very concerned about the new variant because COVID-19 is not an eradicable virus (it is found in too many animal reservoirs for one thing, with rapid evolution in animals such as deer) so we will always see new subvariants."

Oh?! So, by quaccinating each and everyone, and their uncle, we will never become free from the scourge?

In the hindsight of 2024, this singular statement, purportedly grounded on solid scientific knowledge, drove the lockdowns, the economic ruin that will transpire in years to come due to huge inflationary effects of “Covid countermeasures”, and the coerced and forced jabbination with poison of vast majority of the world population, that was all in vain? Clearly The Science failed all of us. Not because it was plain wrong about the eradication of Covid with the jabbination push. It was massively wrong and disastrous in its consequences. Thanks, Science?

The same Mirror reports the very next day that “Covid deaths soar 25 per cent as XEC variant hits and NHS says isolate with symptoms” (The Mirror, 2024.10.18):

Cases are up 17.8% to 3,496 in the seven days to October 9. In the latest week where figures are available to October 4 there were 163 deaths - up 27.3%. There are 2,622 patients in hospital in the latest figures with Covid, up six per cent with 68 Covid acute respiratory incidents reported. Positive test rates were highest in those aged 85 or more years, at a weekly average positivity rate of 23.7%, an increase from the previous week. The highest hospital admission rate is currently in the North East at 8.91 per 100,000. Those aged 85 years and over had the highest hospital admission rate, which remained stable at 52.65 per 100,000 compared with 51.28 in the previous week Up to the end of week 41, 8.5% of those under 65 years in a clinical risk group and 24.7% of all people aged over 65 years old, who are living and resident in England had been vaccinated with an Autumn 2024 booster dose.

So, not to worry, but the deaths are up 25% from a week before? Maybe the new UK “vaccination” campaign has something to do with that? The more you jab, the more you die:

Yet still, in the fall of 2024, the same message is being repeated ad nauseam on every corner: “The most important thing to do is to get your vaccination as soon as possible if you’re eligible.”