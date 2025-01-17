Hundreds of Lying Radiologists
Radiologists, of all medical professionals, deemed the most qualified to chime in about vaccines? How about checking facts before signing the 1984 propaganda leaflets?
As you and I are waiting for the senate confirmation hearings of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for the position of Health and Human Services Secretary, the Cabal is wasting no time in building fake narratives to discredit the candidate. Here’s just one of their clumsy attempts, as many of you might be aware already: “Hundreds of radiologists urge Senate to reject RFK Jr. as next HHS secretary” (Radiology Business, 2025.01.13):
Over 350 radiologists have signed a letter urging the U.S. Senate to reject anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Junior’s appointment as the next leader of Health and Human Services.
“As physicians who care deeply about the health and safety of our patients and communities, we are appalled by Donald Trump's reckless decision to appoint Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as secretary of Health and Human Services,” the letter states. “The health and well-being of 336 million Americans depend on leadership at HHS that prioritizes science, evidence-based medicine, and strengthening the integrity of our public health system. RFK Jr. is not only unqualified to lead this essential agency—he is actively dangerous.”
The letter writers cited a 2019 RFK trip to Samoa as proof of their concerns. Kennedy at the time amplified doubts about the safety of measles vaccines. After his visit, physicians wrote, vaccination rates fell from 60% to 31%, “sparking a measles outbreak that killed 83 people—most of them under the age of 5.”
“RFK Jr.'s actions directly contributed to this tragedy and exemplify the tangible dangers of disinformation promoted by an influential public figure,” the letter states.
“As physicians, we are outraged by this appointment and we call on the Senate to act immediately,” the letter concludes.
Facts be damned when the cause is just, right?
And the inconvenient facts are that:
The MMR vaccination in July of 2018 resulted in 2 infant deaths, prompting the Samoan Ministry of health to suspend all infant MMR vaccinations pending an investigation. Thus, the vaccination rate fell among 1-year-olds. As a result, the 1-year-olds’ vaccination rate fell to 31% by mid-April 2019.
On Apr. 14, 2019, the MMR vaccinations resumed, and the Samoan Government Health Ministry reported (p. 9) in June 2019 — three months before the measles outbreak began — that 80% of 12-month-old babies had received the MMR vaccine.
As well, TWC reported in 2023 in their “Vaccines and the suffering children of Samoa” piece:
Nearly three-quarters of Samoans were vaccinated during the 2019 outbreak, including many adults and teenagers who had already had two doses of MMR. Originally an MMR vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India was used. Unicef reported that 100,000 doses of a vaccine which contained only measles and rubella were also supplied to Samoa. Tamasese says that the second vaccine was sourced from Belgium, giving rise to the suspicion that the authorities either suspected or knew there was a problem with the original vaccine.
RFK Jr. visits Samoa on June 2, 2019, at which time the MMR vaccination rate is back to 80% and growing.
The first case of measles is reported on Aug. 28, almost 3 months after RFK Jr.’s visit and the vaccination rate well over 80%, according to this timeline:
The cases started really piling up only in October 2019 (cyan dots represent reported, and red dots represent “imputed” measles cases), as reported by The Lancet in March 2020, “Curbing the 2019 Samoa measles outbreak”:
Same case dynamics has been reported by WHO in its Dec. 2019 report:
It gets much richer from here. As the Brownsote Institute reported in Dec. 2024:
Edwin Tamasese, a health advocate who questioned Samoan government policies during the outbreak, gave Kennedy some insight into what was happening. Tamasese was concerned about the number of sick and dying Samoan children and began to assist families whose children were severely ill. He and his colleagues encountered conditions that contradicted the government’s narrative. While the press condemned him as an anti-vaxxer, Tamasese’s interventions and observations are revelatory.
In an interview after the outbreak subsided, he said, “We were very careful to take statistics when we were going in to try to identify trends. When we assessed our numbers, 98 percent of those who were getting ill had been vaccinated consistently six to seven days prior to illness. The excuse was that the vaccine did not have time to become effective. However, according to an immunologist on the team, the six to seven-day period was also the length of time it would take an under-attenuated vaccine to make the recipient sick.” The MMR vaccine is a live, attenuated vaccine that contains weakened live strains of measles, mumps, and rubella (German measles).
Doctors in hospitals also reported that the very ill and dying children did not have symptoms consistent with normal cases of measles. When the outbreak began, blood from the first thirty-nine cases had been sent to Australia; only seven samples were positive for measles.
As with Covid jabs, where most of Covid cases in 2021, at the height of the jabbination, were the result of the immune system floored by the jab within 14 days of the jab. Exactly why the recently Covid-jabbed were counted as “unvaccinated”.
Go outrage yourselves, radiologists!
