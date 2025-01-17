As you and I are waiting for the senate confirmation hearings of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for the position of Health and Human Services Secretary, the Cabal is wasting no time in building fake narratives to discredit the candidate. Here’s just one of their clumsy attempts, as many of you might be aware already: “Hundreds of radiologists urge Senate to reject RFK Jr. as next HHS secretary” (Radiology Business, 2025.01.13):

Over 350 radiologists have signed a letter urging the U.S. Senate to reject anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Junior’s appointment as the next leader of Health and Human Services.

“As physicians who care deeply about the health and safety of our patients and communities, we are appalled by Donald Trump's reckless decision to appoint Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as secretary of Health and Human Services,” the letter states. “The health and well-being of 336 million Americans depend on leadership at HHS that prioritizes science, evidence-based medicine, and strengthening the integrity of our public health system. RFK Jr. is not only unqualified to lead this essential agency—he is actively dangerous.”

The letter writers cited a 2019 RFK trip to Samoa as proof of their concerns. Kennedy at the time amplified doubts about the safety of measles vaccines. After his visit, physicians wrote, vaccination rates fell from 60% to 31%, “sparking a measles outbreak that killed 83 people—most of them under the age of 5.”

“RFK Jr.'s actions directly contributed to this tragedy and exemplify the tangible dangers of disinformation promoted by an influential public figure,” the letter states.

“As physicians, we are outraged by this appointment and we call on the Senate to act immediately,” the letter concludes.