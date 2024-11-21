“Largest N.B. measles outbreak in decades pushing Canada's case count to 5-year high” (CBC, 2024.11.20):

Province reports 44 cases, with 100 cases countrywide, according to latest data All of the cases can be traced back to the initial one reported Oct. 24, involving a person who recently travelled internationally, but not all of them were necessarily in direct contact, as more spread would have occurred, said the N.B. Health spokesperson. They were all considered vulnerable because they either never had measles before, were unvaccinated or immunocompromised, said Kelly. Anyone born in 1970 or after who has not had two doses of measles vaccine and has never had measles is considered at risk, he noted. More than 80 per cent of the infected people are 19 years old or under. Kelly did not provide a further breakdown, or the age of the the youngest case.

Oh! So, if one never had measles before, then one can get measles whether one has been jabbed or not? Tell me more! "Not so fast!” - the medical establishment prefers to keep the measles’ cards close to its chest, as it turns out. I could find tons of “safe and highly effective” platitudes, like in the same article:

"The measles vaccine is considered very effective at preventing infection, is safe, and has been in use for more than 50 years," Kelly said.

“Considered” “very effective”? Why only considered, and how “very effective” is it?

“What to know about the measles vaccine — from who should get one, to how long immunity lasts” (CBC, 2924.03.24) is also intentionally vague, without providing any numbers as to the waning nature of the measles jabs:

There can be instances where immunity after the shots does wane over time, both Bowdish and Bolotin agreed, and various global studies have documented occasional breakthrough infections. Even so, evidence suggests the shots still protect against serious illness and help curb transmission. "For most vaccines, what we do is we modify or minimize the severity of infections as opposed to preventing them 100 per cent," said Bowdish. "But the measles vaccine is a different case, where it really does seem to prevent infections from getting started in most people, most of the time."

What a pile of junk! Thanks for this misinformation by obfuscation, CBC!

I found shards of data that were raising further questions:

“Updated Review Examines MMR Vaccine Safety and Efficacy” (Contagion Live, 2020.04.23): The vaccine effectiveness for measles prevention was calculated to be 95% after a single dose (RR: .05, 95% CI, .02—.13. Vaccine effectiveness was 96% after administration of 2 doses (RR .04, 95% CI .01—.28). Among household contacts, the effectiveness of vaccination to prevent transmission to other children after a single dose was 81% (RR 0.19, 95% CI .04— .89), 85% after 2 doses, and 96% after 3 doses (RR .04, 95% CI .01–.23). Effectiveness of at least 1 dose in prevention of measles when the vaccine was used as post-exposure prophylaxis was 74%, with evidence considered lower certainty by review authors.” Do I get it right: the measles jab prevents infection at 95% after a single dose, but only 81% effective against the spread of measles to close contacts after the same one dose? And what about 3 doses - who ever gets three doses? And post-exposure prophylaxis was effective at 74%, but don’t take us on our word???

“Measles vaccine efficacy during an outbreak in a highly vaccinated population: incremental increase in protection with age at vaccination up to 18 months.” (): Vaccine efficacy rose from 85% in children vaccinated at 12 months of age to > or = 94% in those vaccinated at 15 months and older. Even for children vaccinated at or after 18 months of age, the RR of measles was reduced when compared with children vaccinated between 15 and 17 months of age (RR 0.61, CI 95% 0.33-1.15). Small changes in the timing of initial measles vaccination can have a major impact on vaccine efficacy. So, it’s more protective when first administered at 18 months or later (maybe by that time they were exposed to measles already?), but the CDC childhood vaccination schedule insists on the first dose at 12-15months, and the second dose at 4-6 years of age? Why even bother then?

“Breakthrough Infections: A Challenge towards Measles Elimination?” (Microorganisms, 2022.08.04): Despite the existence of a safe and effective live attenuated vaccine, measles can appear in vaccinated individuals. Paradoxically [AO: NOT!], breakthrough cases increase as vaccination coverage in the general population rises . In measles endemic areas, breakthrough cases represent less than 10% of total infections, while in areas with high vaccination coverage these are over 10% of the total . Oh? Well over 10%? 99% is also over 10%, right? They’ve just proven my previous assertion that many children get exposed to measles, also from the measles-vaccinated, with the live attenuated virus, and develop a healthy natural immunity to measles. The more the population is jabbed, the less resilient it becomes to future measles challenges. So, good luck with that 95% measles vaccination target 0f 2025, Canada!

As the article from the University of Michigan, “Measles: 10 things to know about immunization and prevention” (2024.02.28): If a person has had measles, and the diagnosis is confirmed by a health care provider, they are considered immune for life and a vaccination is not necessary. Additionally, people born before 1957 are presumed to have been infected naturally and protected against the virus . Before the first measles vaccine was licensed in 1963, there were measles epidemics that infected large amounts of the population. It’s estimated that 95 to 98% of people born before 1957 are immune. And the sky didn’t fall back then? Why aren’t they all dead or crippled?

But to be on the safe side, “Some Adults May Need a Measles Booster” (SciAm, 2024.01.23): Measles is extremely infectious. Vaccines provide good protection, but some adults may need a top-up shot. Even if an adult has received MMR as a child or survived an attack of measles in the pre-vaccination days, their immunity can wane. Oh? So no “for-life” immunity? But you’ve just said it’s “for-life”???

And all that word salad even before we even looked at the down side of the measles jab in the form of adverse reactions and deaths from the jab itself and from seeding someone with the dormant measles virus for life. And these are, for the full disclosure, “M-M-R II” (RxList, 2022.06.14):

The following adverse reactions are listed in decreasing order of severity, without regard to causality, within each body system category and have been reported during clinical trials, with use of the marketed vaccine, or with use of monovalent or bivalent vaccine containing measles, mumps, or rubella: Body As A Whole Panniculitis; atypical measles; fever; syncope; headache; dizziness; malaise; irritability. Cardiovascular System Vasculitis. Digestive System Pancreatitis; diarrhea; vomiting; parotitis; nausea. Endocrine System Diabetes mellitus. Hemic And Lymphatic System Thrombocytopenia (see WARNINGS, Thrombocytopenia); purpura; regional lymphadenopathy; leukocytosis. Immune System Anaphylaxis and anaphylactoid reactions have been reported as well as related phenomena such as angioneurotic edema (including peripheral or facial edema) and bronchial spasm in individuals with or without an allergic history. Musculoskeletal System Arthritis; arthralgia; myalgia. Arthralgia and/or arthritis (usually transient and rarely chronic), and polyneuritis are features of infection with wild-type rubella and vary in frequency and severity with age and sex, being greatest in adult females and least in prepubertal children. This type of involvement as well as myalgia and paresthesia, have also been reported following administration of MERUVAX II. Chronic arthritis has been associated with wild-type rubella infection and has been related to persistent virus and/or viral antigen isolated from body tissues. Only rarely have vaccine recipients developed chronic joint symptoms. Following vaccination in children, reactions in joints are uncommon and generally of brief duration. In women, incidence rates for arthritis and arthralgia are generally higher than those seen in children (children: 0-3%; women: 12-26%),{17,56,57} and the reactions tend to be more marked and of longer duration. Symptoms may persist for a matter of months or on rare occasions for years. In adolescent girls, the reactions appear to be intermediate in incidence between those seen in children and in adult women. Even in women older than 35 years, these reactions are generally well tolerated and rarely interfere with normal activities. Nervous System Encephalitis; encephalopathy; measles inclusion body encephalitis (MIBE) (see CONTRAINDICATIONS); subacute sclerosing panencephalitis (SSPE); Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS); acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM); transverse myelitis; febrie convulsions; afebrile convulsions or seizures; ataxia; polyneuritis; polyneuropathy; ocular palsies; paresthesia. Encephalitis and encephalopathy have been reported approximately once for every 3 million doses of M-M-R II or measles-, mumps-, and rubella-containing vaccine administered since licensure of these vaccines. The risk of serious neurological disorders following live measles virus vaccine administration remains less than the risk of encephalitis and encephalopathy following infection with wild-type measles (1 per 1000 reported cases).{58,59} In severely immunocompromised individuals who have been inadvertently vaccinated with measlescontaining vaccine; measles inclusion body encephalitis, pneumonitis, and fatal outcome as a direct consequence of disseminated measles vaccine virus infection have been reported (see CONTRAINDICATIONS). In this population, disseminated mumps and rubella vaccine virus infection have also been reported. There have been reports of subacute sclerosing panencephalitis (SSPE) in children who did not have a history of infection with wild-type measles but did receive measles vaccine. Some of these cases may have resulted from unrecognized measles in the first year of life or possibly from the measles vaccination. Based on estimated nationwide measles vaccine distribution, the association of SSPE cases to measles vaccination is about one case per million vaccine doses distributed. This is far less than the association with infection with wild-type measles, 6-22 cases of SSPE per million cases of measles. The results of a retrospective case-controlled study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest that the overall effect of measles vaccine has been to protect against SSPE by preventing measles with its inherent higher risk of SSPE.{60} Cases of aseptic meningitis have been reported to VAERS following measles, mumps, and rubella vaccination. Although a causal relationship between the Urabe strain of mumps vaccine and aseptic meningitis has been shown, there is no evidence to link Jeryl Lynn™ mumps vaccine to aseptic meningitis. Respiratory System Pneumonia; pneumonitis (see CONTRAINDICATIONS); sore throat; cough; rhinitis. Skin Stevens-Johnson syndrome; erythema multiforme; urticaria; rash; measles-like rash; pruritis. Local reactions including burning/stinging at injection site; wheal and flare; redness (erythema); swelling; induration; tenderness; vesiculation at injection site; Henoch-Schónlein purpura; acute hemorrhagic edema of infancy. Special Senses - Ear Nerve deafness; otitis media. Special Senses - Eye Retinitis; optic neuritis; papillitis; retrobulbar neuritis; conjunctivitis. Urogenital System Epididymitis; orchitis. Other Death from various, and in some cases unknown, causes has been reported rarely following vaccination with measles, mumps, and rubella vaccines; however, a causal relationship has not been established in healthy individuals (see CONTRAINDICATIONS).

So, what’s the worst that can happen?

Death, but “a causal relationship has not been established in healthy individuals”.

And that’s a big BUT.

And now you’ve been fully informed.