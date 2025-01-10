Japan keeps surprising to the upside. As I was searching for the Covid hospitalization stats from Japan following the self-replicating jab administration in October, I stumbled over this crazy piece of news instead. “Japan's new flu cases hit record high in late December” (Mainchi, 2025.01.09):

TOKYO (Kyodo) -- The number of influenza patients reported at designated medical institutions across Japan at the end of the year hit the highest level since comparable data became available in 1999, the Japanese government said Friday Across roughly 5,000 institutions, 317,812 patients had been reported in the week through Dec. 29, averaging 64.39 people per facility and surpassing the warning level of 30, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare. It marked the 10th consecutive week of increase and a 1.51-fold rise from the week prior, and there were shortages of some of the medications used to treat influenza.

Isn’t that a wow! Could it be the effect of the sa-mRNA jabs, misdiagnosed as flu, to muddy the waters? That would not be the first time. As you can see from the graph above that the flu cases were ZERO in the winter of 2021/2022, really low in the winter of 2022/2023, and then highly unseasonal in the winter of 2023/2024, if we were to trust Japan’s Ministry of Health at all. And they do present it with straight face. So, what’s one more little white lie in the name of $cience for them? I do hope to see them perform seppuku on live TV, eventually, following the samurai code of honour:

Am I too optimistic?

I then found more interesting stats (late by one week) here:

Hand, foot and mouth disease

Fifth disease (erythema contagiosum)

Whooping cough

And as for Covid, “New corona patients increase for 5 consecutive weeks - more than the same period last year” (NHK, 2025.01.09):

The nationwide infection status of the new coronavirus was an increase of 7.01 patients per medical institution for 5 consecutive weeks in the week to 29 December. The number of patients is higher than at the same time last year, and the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare has called for "I would like you to continue to take measures as the infection peaks from late January to February." According to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, the number of patients with new corona reported by approximately 5,000 medical institutions nationwide in the week to December 29 increased by 7,490 from the previous week to 34,610.



Also, the average number of patients per medical institution was 7.01, which is 1.28 times the previous week.

It remains to be seen if the Covid cases will follow the flu’s meteoric rise from here on. In any case, the start of 2025 is shaping to be interesting in Japan.