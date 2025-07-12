Live to Fight Another Day

buddhi
10h

US Healthcare costs $4.9 trillion per year, yet Americans are one of the sickest People in history, despite massive use of Pharma vaccines and drugs. The US covid death rate was 3.9 times the global average.

The few doctors (about 400 out of 1,000,000) who stood up for sanity during the covid years paid a heavy price. They are heroes.

Steve Martin
4h

Yep. Justice, here in Japan for the working class in Japan, is also a kabuki show.

Not even that. A cos-play version of kabuki.

Another example from the U.S. ... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mDQx75Z7510

We are 'living in interesting times' — a euphemism for 'soft tyranny'.

The techno-feudal panopticon has long been in place, and effective in that few are aware of the chains.

