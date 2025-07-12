“When Law Becomes a Farce – How Swiss Courts Ignore Evidence and Wear Down Critical Lawyers” (2025.05.16):

As I wrote before in “Swissmedic and Vaccinating Doctors Criminally Sued in Switzerland for Authorizing and Administering Covid-19 mRNA Jabs” (2022.11.14)

What may fly under the radar in other countries, in terms of the lack of accountability and responsibility for Covid-19 jabbing injuries, is unlikely to pass muster in Switzerland. The Swiss proud themselves on being OBJECTIVE, diligent, thorough and just. Because of these very high public expectations, it is impossible to sweep under the carpet, gaslight, or outright ignore the laws on the books over there, let’s hope .

Boy, was I wrong with my hope! The latest report is about the prominent Swiss lawyer resigning from the case in protest of evidence-deaf Swiss courts:

A constitutional state is measured not by how many laws it has, but by how it deals with truth, evidence and dissent. However, if scientifically based reports, such as the 51-page report by Prof. Dr. Ulrike Kämmerer on the unsuitability of the PCR test methodology is quickly dismissed by courts as „unsubstantiated“, then we are entering dangerous territory – that of institutionalized perversion of justice.

Attorney Philipp Kruse and his colleague Wilfried Schmitz report first-hand what they have had to experience in over 40 proceedings since 2020: Not only is evidence ignored, but entire chains of argument are distorted through manipulative reinterpretations. The court simply claims that something is „not proven“, even though the opposite is present on pages. A strategy that not only devalues the proceedings, but also disenfranchises the plaintiff.

This is not about formal errors – but about the conscious reinterpretation of facts to support a pre-established narrative. This practice reduces the judiciary to the political defender of the „official truth“ – no matter the cost.

What happens when jurisprudence puts itself at the service of an agenda was evident in the handling of the massive suspected cases surrounding COVID-19 injections. Over 1,200 deaths were classified as „unremarkable“ according to Pfizer data –in a country that claims to put life above all else? Anyone who addresses these contradictions today will not be heard, but will be silenced.

The term „structural perversion of justice“ is therefore no longer a polemic, but a bitter reality. According to Kruse, the judges affected seem like this unscrupulous henchmen of an authoritarian system, which is based on lies, exclusion and systematic incapacitation.

What is particularly shocking is how little resistance comes from the population. In Switzerland – five years after WHO Director Tedros declared the pandemic – there is a climate of voluntary submission. The separation of powers doesn't work, checks and balances are missing, and there is no processing. Democracy is now only simulated.

Philipp Kruse's withdrawal is therefore more than a personal step – it is a Warning signal: Even highly committed, objective lawyers throw in the towel. Not out of exhaustion, but because the constitutional state has given up its supporting pillars.

What remains is documenting for later generations. For the time of real processing. If we haven't forgotten what injustice actually looks like by then.