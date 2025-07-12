…as justice is nowhere to be found. A few stark examples:
“The Full Story Of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich” (2025.07.02):
Well-known attorney Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is being detained under terrible conditions for reasons that have nothing to do with what he is accused of.
He had the courage to speak out on the truth about the so-called pandemic and is now paying for it. He is, without any doubt, a political prisoner!
“When Law Becomes a Farce – How Swiss Courts Ignore Evidence and Wear Down Critical Lawyers” (2025.05.16):
As I wrote before in “Swissmedic and Vaccinating Doctors Criminally Sued in Switzerland for Authorizing and Administering Covid-19 mRNA Jabs” (2022.11.14)
What may fly under the radar in other countries, in terms of the lack of accountability and responsibility for Covid-19 jabbing injuries, is unlikely to pass muster in Switzerland. The Swiss proud themselves on being OBJECTIVE, diligent, thorough and just. Because of these very high public expectations, it is impossible to sweep under the carpet, gaslight, or outright ignore the laws on the books over there, let’s hope.
Boy, was I wrong with my hope! The latest report is about the prominent Swiss lawyer resigning from the case in protest of evidence-deaf Swiss courts:
A constitutional state is measured not by how many laws it has, but by how it deals with truth, evidence and dissent. However, if scientifically based reports, such as the 51-page report by Prof. Dr. Ulrike Kämmerer on the unsuitability of the PCR test methodology is quickly dismissed by courts as „unsubstantiated“, then we are entering dangerous territory – that of institutionalized perversion of justice.
Attorney Philipp Kruse and his colleague Wilfried Schmitz report first-hand what they have had to experience in over 40 proceedings since 2020: Not only is evidence ignored, but entire chains of argument are distorted through manipulative reinterpretations. The court simply claims that something is „not proven“, even though the opposite is present on pages. A strategy that not only devalues the proceedings, but also disenfranchises the plaintiff.
This is not about formal errors – but about the conscious reinterpretation of facts to support a pre-established narrative. This practice reduces the judiciary to the political defender of the „official truth“ – no matter the cost.
What happens when jurisprudence puts itself at the service of an agenda was evident in the handling of the massive suspected cases surrounding COVID-19 injections. Over 1,200 deaths were classified as „unremarkable“ according to Pfizer data –in a country that claims to put life above all else? Anyone who addresses these contradictions today will not be heard, but will be silenced.
The term „structural perversion of justice“ is therefore no longer a polemic, but a bitter reality. According to Kruse, the judges affected seem like this unscrupulous henchmen of an authoritarian system, which is based on lies, exclusion and systematic incapacitation.
What is particularly shocking is how little resistance comes from the population. In Switzerland – five years after WHO Director Tedros declared the pandemic – there is a climate of voluntary submission. The separation of powers doesn't work, checks and balances are missing, and there is no processing. Democracy is now only simulated.
Philipp Kruse's withdrawal is therefore more than a personal step – it is a Warning signal: Even highly committed, objective lawyers throw in the towel. Not out of exhaustion, but because the constitutional state has given up its supporting pillars.
What remains is documenting for later generations. For the time of real processing. If we haven't forgotten what injustice actually looks like by then.
“Jeffrey Epstein didn't have a ’client list’ and no more files will be released: U.S. Justice Department” (2025.07.07)
“Earlier the year, Attorney General Pam Bondi suggested in an interview that a list of Epstein clients was "sitting on my desk" for review.”
“Doctors accused of spreading misinformation lose certifications” (Aug. 14, 2024):
The American Board of Internal Medicine revoked the certifications of Pierre Kory and Paul Marik, two physicians known for continuing to promote ivermectin, an anti-parasitic medication, as a treatment for covid long after the medical community found it to be ineffective. The two men co-founded the Front Line Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance, which experts say spread misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic. The Board’s website listed both men’s certifications as “revoked” within the past week. That effectively prevents them from practicing at large hospitals and academic institutions.
Although I personally was able to save a Covid patient on ventilator given a day max to live, by convincing his hospital physician to try high dose methylprednisolone injections, as originally proposed by Dr. Kory in 2020 as an effective “glass lung” treatment.
This list could be extended endlessly, in July of 2025. So, all I have to say about that, in words from Isaiah 59:14-21:
And judgment is turned away backward, and justice standeth afar off: for truth is fallen in the street, and equity cannot enter. Yea, truth faileth; and he that departeth from evil maketh himself a prey: and the LORD saw it, and it displeased him that there was no judgment. And he saw that there was no man, and wondered that there was no intercessor: therefore his arm brought salvation unto him; and his righteousness, it sustained him. For he put on righteousness as a breastplate, and an helmet of salvation upon his head; and he put on the garments of vengeance for clothing, and was clad with zeal as a cloke. According to their deeds, accordingly he will repay, fury to his adversaries, recompence to his enemies; to the islands he will repay recompence. So shall they fear the name of the LORD from the west, and his glory from the rising of the sun. When the enemy shall come in like a flood, the Spirit of the LORD shall lift up a standard against him. And the Redeemer shall come to Zion, and unto them that turn from transgression in Jacob, saith the LORD. As for me, this is my covenant with them, saith the LORD; My spirit that is upon thee, and my words which I have put in thy mouth, shall not depart out of thy mouth, nor out of the mouth of thy seed, nor out of the mouth of thy seed's seed, saith the LORD, from henceforth and for ever.
US Healthcare costs $4.9 trillion per year, yet Americans are one of the sickest People in history, despite massive use of Pharma vaccines and drugs. The US covid death rate was 3.9 times the global average.
The few doctors (about 400 out of 1,000,000) who stood up for sanity during the covid years paid a heavy price. They are heroes.
Yep. Justice, here in Japan for the working class in Japan, is also a kabuki show.
Not even that. A cos-play version of kabuki.
Another example from the U.S. ... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mDQx75Z7510
We are 'living in interesting times' — a euphemism for 'soft tyranny'.
The techno-feudal panopticon has long been in place, and effective in that few are aware of the chains.