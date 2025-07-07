We are in 2025, some quirky Covid variants still popping up from time to time, but the mainstream media wants us to move on and stop paying close attention to it, get your booster, if you want or are forced to (in hospitals and old-folks settings), and carry on. Nothing more to see here.

Especially when there are no more stats reported about excess mortality. The last Statscan data on excess mortality, “Provisional weekly estimates of the number of deaths, expected number of deaths and excess mortality” have been published in Canada in 2023, when it was going on a tear at the second half of 2023, at least in these three provinces that cared/dared to publish this data through the end of September of 2023:

When you see the dark blue line rise above the red dotted line as much as the red dotted line rises above the light blue line, you observe a 4-sigma PLUS event:

A 4-sigma event refers to an occurrence that lies four standard deviations away from the mean in a normal distribution. In such a distribution, approximately 99.99% of data points fall within four standard deviations of the mean, meaning that a 4-sigma event occurs with a probability of about 0.01%. In term of weekly stats, if random, it should be happening once every 31,560 weeks, or once every 605 years.

So much for the safe and effective Covid vaccines that were supposed to even protect you from traffic crashes (“COVID Vaccine Hesitancy and Risk of a Traffic Crash”).

Do you still want to know how the excess death trends progressed in 2024 and 2025 in Canada? As luck would have it, Statistics Canada is so sloppy that it failed to hide another batch of data that somehow still show in their discontinued dashboard to this day - “Provisional weekly death counts”. So, before they pull the plug on the last evidence, I am happy to present to you what I see there, for the sake of posterity. I am presenting below the weekly mortality data for males 65-84 and 85+ in same three provinces, starting with 2023 and continuing into April 2025 (female mortality stats are similarly elevated in these age cohorts). One contributing factor may be that seniors are prioritized for booster jabs, and oftentimes are unable to refuse them. You can judge for yourself whether the mortality counts, and hence excess mortality, subsided since September 2023:

British Columbia:

Quebec:

Alberta:

Let me know what you think in the comments below. If you are aware of similar stats still available for your locality, please post the link(s).

It looks to me that the Covid or “whatnot” jabbination pushes will resume in earnest very soon. As all the data to make one’s informed decision on has been successfully withdrawn, with little fanfare or pushback - “1984” forever!