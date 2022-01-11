https://publichealthpolicyjournal.com/biontech-rna-based-covid-19-injections-contain-large-amounts-of-residual-dna-including-an-sv40-promoter-enhancer-sequence/ (2024.12.03)

“DNA fragments detected in monovalent and bivalent Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna modRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Ontario, Canada: Exploratory dose response relationship with serious adverse events.” (OSF Preprints, 2023.10.19):

Methods: Using previously published primer and probe sequences, quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) and Qubit® fluorometry was performed on an additional 27mRNA vials obtained in Canada and drawn from 12unique lots (5 lots of Moderna child/adult monovalent, 1 lot of Moderna adult bivalent BA.4/5, 1 lot of Moderna child/adult bivalent BA.1, 1 lot of Moderna XBB.1.5 monovalent, 3 lots of Pfizer adult monovalent, and 1 lot of Pfizer adult bivalent BA.4/5).The Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) database was queried for the number and categorization of adverse events(AEs)reported for each of the lots tested. The content of one previously studied vial of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was examined by Oxford Nanopore sequencing to determine the size distribution of DNA fragments. This sample was also used to determine if the residual DNA is packaged in the lipid nanoparticles (LNPs)and thus resistant to DNaseI or if the DNA resides outside of the LNP and is DNaseI labile. Results: Quantification cycle (Cq) values (1:10 dilution) for the plasmid origin of replication (ori) and spike sequences ranged from 18.44 -24.87 and 18.03-23.83and for Pfizer,and22.52–24.53and 25.24–30.10 for Moderna, respectively. These values correspond to 0.28 –4.27 ng/dose and 0.22 -2.43 ng/dose(Pfizer), and 0.01-0.34 ng/dose and 0.25 –0.78 ng/dose(Moderna),for ori and spike respectively measured by qPCR, and 1,896–3,720ng/dose and 3,270 –5,100 ng/dose measured by Qubit® fluorometry for Pfizer and Moderna, respectfully. The SV40 promoter-enhancer-ori was only detected in Pfizer vials with Cq scores ranging from 16.64–22.59. In an exploratory analysis, we found preliminary evidence of a dose response relationship of the amount of DNA per dose and the frequency of serious adverse events (SAEs). This relationship was different for the Pfizer and Moderna products. Size distribution analysis found mean and maximum DNA fragment lengths of 214 base pairs (bp) and 3.5 kb, respectively. The plasmid DNA is likely inside the LNPs and is protected from nucleases. Conclusion: These data demonstrate the presence of billions to hundreds of billions of DNA molecules per dose in these vaccines. Using fluorometry, all vaccines exceed the guidelines for residual DNA set by FDA and WHO of 10 ng/dose by188–509-fold. However, qPCR residual DNA content in all vaccines were below these guidelines emphasizing the importance of methodological clarity and consistency when interpreting quantitative guidelines. The preliminary evidence of a dose-response effect of residual DNA measured with qPCR and SAEs warrant confirmation and further investigation. Our findings extend existing concerns about vaccine safety and call into question the relevance of guidelines conceived before the introduction of efficient transfection using LNPs. With several obvious limitations, we urge that our work is replicated under forensic conditions and that guidelines be revised to account for highly efficient DNA transfection and cumulative dosing.

“mRNA ‘vaccines’ must be banned once and for all” (Angus Dalgleish, 2023.09.29):

… At the end of last year I reported that I was seeing melanoma patients who had been stable for years relapse after their first booster (their third injection). I was told it was merely a coincidence and to keep quiet about it, but it became impossible to do so. The number of my patients affected has been rising ever since. I saw two more cases of cancer relapse post booster vaccination in my patients just this last week. Other oncologists have contacted me from all over the world including from Australia and the US. The consensus is that it is no longer confined to melanoma but that increased incidence of lymphomas, leukaemias and kidney cancers is being seen after booster injections. Additionally my colorectal cancer colleagues report an epidemic of explosive cancers (those presenting with multiple metastatic spread in the liver and elsewhere). All these cancers are occurring (with very few exceptions) in patients who have been forced to have a Covid booster whether they were keen or not, for many so they could travel. …

“Potential “Healthy Vaccinee Bias” in a Study of BNT162b2 Vaccine against Covid-19” (NEJM, 2023.07.20):

Underlying health plays a substantial role in Covid-19–related mortality. The unadjusted differences in mortality related to Covid-19 and mortality not related to Covid-19, according to vaccination status, were essentially the same in the 2021 study by Arbel and colleagues. These findings arouse strong concern regarding unadjusted confounding. The authors and colleagues reply: With regard to a potential healthy vaccinee bias, all participants in our study started at an “unboosted” status, which was changed to a “boosted” status 7 days after vaccination, and 9 of 10 participants contributed follow-up data in both statuses (i.e., to both the booster group and the nonbooster group). Therefore, we used a Cox proportional-hazards regression model with time-dependent covariates to estimate vaccine efficacy. …However, a strong, unexplained association between the use of the booster and lower mortality not related to Covid-19 remains.

“Fauci, Walensky and Collins Knew Early on mRNA Vaccines Were Failing But Didn’t Tell Public” (Peter McCullough, 2023.06.22):

…not a single, prospective randomized double-blind placebo-controlled trial demonstrated a reduction in hospitalization or death as a primary or secondary endpoint. Looking back the mRNA vaccines were doomed to fail. The July 14, 2020, rushed Phase 1 trial data (n=45, age 33 years) from Moderna conceded they had no correlate of protection against SARS-CoV-2 Pfizer had made all the same mistakes just a few weeks ahead of Moderna on the timeline. The hubris for a vaccine and a “needle in every arm” clouded the judgement of investigators and government lackeys, and America and the world were doomed to suffer through the worse mass vaccination program in the history of mankind.

“BUSTED: Emails Show Biden Admin KNEW Vaccines Didn’t Stop COVID” (Republican Daily, 2023.06.20):

Following the FOIA-released emails of Walensky. Turns out CDC’s Walensky and NIH’s Fauci knew about the breakthrough infections after “vaccinations’ back in Jan. 2021, yet the vaccination mandates followed, purportedly to stop the spread of the virus, supported by the lies about the “vaccines” stopping the virus “in its tracks”…

“Forty-one telltale signs Covid is a bioweapon operation“ (James Hill MD, Sep. 2021)

“The Vax-Gene Files: An Accidental Discovery” (Brownctone Institute, 2023.05.27):

In case you are wondering, there are strict guidelines about DNA contamination levels in mRNA products. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and FDA stated limits are 330 nanograms of DNA per milligram of RNA. In Australia, the TGA says it should be no more than 10 nanograms per dose. (It’s unclear how these limits were decided. Personally, we’d be hoping for zero DNA in our mRNA injections.) This means that DNA should not be more than 0.033 per cent of the total nucleic acids in the dose. But McKernan’s analysis demonstrated DNA contamination of up to 35 percent in the bivalent injection samples. This is up to 1,000 times higher than deemed to be ‘acceptable’ by the regulating authorities. Next, McKernan analysed the monovalent (earlier) injections. The Pfizer monovalent injections were also found to be contaminated with DNA, though not as much. The levels of DNA in the Pfizer monovalent injections were 18-70 times higher than the EMA limit.

“CDC is Fraudulently Doctoring Minnesota Death Certificates that List a Covid Vaccine as a Cause of Death by Leaving Out The Corresponding ICD 10 Code” (Ashmedai, 2023.06.02):

The CDC is concealing references to a covid vaccine on Minnesota1 death certificates (that are exceedingly rare to begin with because of widespread medical establishment denialism of vaccine adverse side effects). In almost every death certificate that identifies a covid vaccine as a cause of death, the CDC committed data fraud by not assigning the ICD 10 code for vaccine side effects to the causes of death listed on the death certificate.

“Official Report: Ventilators Killed Nearly ALL COVID Patients” (thepeoplesvoice.tv, 2023.05.13):

“Our study highlights the importance of preventing, looking for, and aggressively treating secondary bacterial pneumonia in critically ill patients with severe pneumonia, including those with COVID-19,” says Benjamin Singer, a pulmonologist at Northwestern University in Illinois. The findings refute the idea that a cytokine storm following COVID-19 – an overwhelming inflammation response causing organ failure – was responsible for a significant number of deaths. There was no evidence of multi-organ failure in the patients studied. Instead, COVID-19 patients were more likely to develop ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) and for longer periods. Cases where VAP didn’t respond to treatment were significant in terms of the overall mortality rates in the study. “Those who were cured of their secondary pneumonia were likely to live, while those whose pneumonia did not resolve were more likely to die,” says Singer. “Our data suggested that the mortality related to the virus itself is relatively low, but other things that happen during the ICU stay, like secondary bacterial pneumonia, offset that.”

“Judicial Watch obtains 552 pages of documents that prove Fauci knew about Gain of Function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology” (Peter Halligan, 2023.05.05):

Judicial Watch filed this FOIA request, back in December 2021 – 18 months ago. “All reports submitted by EcoHealth Alliance to NIH or its sub-agencies related to NIH Grant No. 1R01A|110964 titled “Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence” during the term of the grant.” HHS and NIH stonewalled this information, of the illegal use of taxpayer funds for all those 198 months. Both are accessories after the fact for paying for gain of function research at the time it was banned by Obama in the US – so they pay for gain of function research elsewhere and claimed that it wasn’t gain of function research. Fauci was deeply embroiled and these documents prove he lied to Congress.

“U.S. and UK Secretly Agreed to Hide Vaccine Reactions” (The Defender, 2023.05.02):

Story at a glance: U.S. and U.K. health officials discussed “anaphylactoid reactions” due to COVID-19 shots and emphasized their “mutual confidentiality agreement” regarding the topic.

The news was revealed in 57 pages of heavily redacted U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) records via a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit.

A government email exchange from May 14, 2021, also discusses concerns about administering COVID-19 shots along with other vaccines during pregnancy

Regulatory filings show Pfizer knew of its shots’ waning effectiveness in April 2021 but didn’t publicly acknowledge it until late July 2021.

Preclinical studies for Pfizer’s COVID-19 shots also warned of rhabdomyolysis, which is the breakdown of skeletal muscles, but the trial reported it was “completed with no safety concerns.”

“Doctors Bribed to Push Covid Shots onto Patients, Leak Shows” (SLAY, 2023.04.14):

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) has published leaked documents showing that primary care and family medicine doctors and others were bribed to recommend vaccinations for COVID-19 to their patients:

“BNC#5: COVID: the collapse of scientific integrity after decades of pharmaceutical collusion and public health system failures – Dr Aseem Malhotra” (biznews.com, 2023.04.11):

In Dr Aseem Malhotra’s presentation at the BizNews Conference in March, the world-renowned consultant cardiologist chronicled the decay of the value and reliability of public health institutions and modern medicine. Malhotra’s meticulous delivery astutely contextualised COVID as the by-product of a complete healthcare system failure, institutional corruption and gross overreach by the pharmaceutical industry, and abandonment of evidence-based medicine. The deep-seated fractures the complete healthcare system failure.

“FDA confirms Graphene Oxide is in the mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines after being forced to publish Confidential Pfizer Documents by order of the US Federal Court” (The EXPOSE, 2023.04.02):

…this document, which the FDA attempted to keep confidential and sealed the 75 years, shows, Graphene Oxide is indeed used in the manufacturing process of the vaccine because it is vital in helping to make the vaccine’s lipid nanoparticles stable. Therefore, trace amounts or large amounts, depending on the batch, of reduced Graphene Oxide inevitably make their way into the Pfizer Covid-19 injections.

“Homeland Security Reorganizes, Appearing to Scrap Last Remnants of Ill-Fated "Disinformation Governance Board"” (Racket News, 2023.03.25):

After an ugly congressional hearing and months of bad press for censorship advocates, a Homeland Security advisory panel undergoes sweeping changes The Department of Homeland Security’s efforts to present a less Orwellian exterior to the public took a big step forward this week, as it disbanded a key subcommittee linked to the Department’s ill-fated Disinformation Governance Board, announced last year and quickly “paused” amid public outcry.

“Covid-19: Pfizer vaccine suspected of killing 125 young Europeans, the overwhelming majority (were) healthy” (Robert W Malone, 2023.03.24):

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has already received and validated a total of 125 deaths of children and adolescents in which there are very strong suspicions of direct association with the mRNA vaccine, produced by Pfizer-BioNTech, marketed under the brand name Comirnaty. This number comes from a detailed analysis – and still ongoing – that PÁGINA UM is carrying out on the EudraVigilance database, which compiles notifications from the pharmaceutical industry itself and from regulators in different countries, including Infarmed. In addition to the 125 deaths, more than 11,500 adverse reactions considered serious were reported, just for this Pfizer vaccine and last year alone, of which around 9,000 in the 12 to 17 age group. Knowing how many cases resulted in hospitalization and sequelae is a very difficult task, not least because of the lack of information contained in the individual records made available. On the other hand, the EMA database is structured in a way that makes finer analyzes difficult.

“Age-stratified COVID-19 vaccine-dose fatality rate for Israel and Australia” (correlation-canada.org, 2023.02.09):

The report was authored by Denis G. Rancourt, Marine Baudin, Joseph Hickey, and Jérémie Mercier. In the report, the vaccine-dose fatality rate (the ratio of vaccine-induced deaths to vaccine doses delivered in a population) from the COVID-19 vaccines is found to increase exponentially with age and to be close to 1% for the oldest age group. The authors also estimate a global total of approximately 13 million deaths from the COVID-19 vaccines. The report contains a detailed explanation of the methodology used, with accompanying technical appendices.

“Identification of a molnupiravir-associated mutational signature in SARS-CoV-2 sequencing databases” (Medrxiv, 2023.01.26):

…it is possible that some patients treated with molnupiravir might not fully clear SARS-CoV-2 infections, with the potential for onward transmission of molnupiravir-mutated viruses. We set out to systematically investigate global sequencing databases for a signature of molnupiravir mutagenesis. We find that a specific class of long phylogenetic branches appear almost exclusively in sequences from 2022, after the introduction of molnupiravir treatment, and in countries and age-groups with widespread usage of the drug. We calculate a mutational spectrum from the AGILE placebo-controlled clinical trial of molnupiravir and show that its signature, with elevated G-to-A and C-to-T rates, largely corresponds to the mutational spectrum seen in these long branches. Our data suggest a signature of molnupiravir mutagenesis can be seen in global sequencing databases, in some cases with onwards transmission.

“UK Statistics Regulator Admits that the Claims Made About COVID "Vaccine" Effectiveness are Unfounded” (Joel Smalley, 2023.01.28)

“Dr John Campbell shows for 50-59 year olds – prevent one hospitalization, cause 54 adverse events.” (Peter Halligan, 2023.01.27)

“The Federal Aviation Administration loosened the requirements that airline pilots must meet for cardiac health because a large number have heart damage caused by the COVID-19 vaccines.” (AP, 2023.01.20):

VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses for COVID Vaccines via FOIA” (Josh Guetzkow, 2023.01.04):

CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults.

There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis.

The CDC analysis shows that the number of serious adverse events reported in less than two years for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines is 5.5 times larger than all serious reports for vaccines given to adults in the US since 2009 (~73,000 vs. ~13,000).

Twice as many mRNA COVID-19 vaccine reports were classified as serious compared to all other vaccines given to adults (11% vs. 5.5%). This meets the CDC definition of a safety signal.

There are 96 safety signals for 12-17 year-olds, which include: myocarditis, pericarditis, Bell’s Palsy, genital ulcerations, high blood pressure and heartrate, menstrual irregularities, cardiac valve incompetencies, pulmonary embolism, cardiac arrhythmias, thromboses, pericardial and pleural effusion, appendicitis and perforated appendix, immune thrombocytopenia, chest pain, increased troponin levels, being in intensive care, and having anticoagulant therapy.

There are 66 safety signals for 5-11 year-olds, which include: myocarditis, pericarditis, ventricular dysfunction and cardiac valve incompetencies, pericardial and pleural effusion, chest pain, appendicitis & appendectomies, Kawasaki’s disease, menstrual irregularities, vitiligo, and vaccine breakthrough infection.

The safety signals cannot be dismissed as due to “stimulated,” exaggerated, fraudulent or otherwise artificially inflated reporting, nor can they be dismissed due to the huge number of COVID vaccines administered. There are several reasons why, but the simplest one is this: the safety signal analysis does not depend on the number of reports, but whether or not some AEs are reported at a higher rate for these vaccines than for other non-COVID vaccines. Other reasons are discussed in the full post below.

In August, 2022, the CDC told the Epoch Times that the results of their safety signal analysis “were generally consistent with EB [Empirical Bayesian] data mining [conducted by the FDA], revealing no additional unexpected safety signals.” So either the FDA’s data mining was consistent with the CDC’s method—meaning they "generally" found the same large number of highly alarming safety signals—or the signals they did find were expected. Or they were lying. We may never know because the FDA has refused to release their data mining results.

“Age-stratified infection fatality rate of COVID-19 in the non-elderly population” (ScienceDirect, 2023.01.01):

Highlights ∗Across 31 systematically identified national seroprevalence studies in the pre-vaccination era, the median infection fatality rate of COVID-19 was estimated to be 0.034% for people aged 0–59 years people and 0.095% for those aged 0–69 years. ∗The median IFR was 0.0003% at 0–19 years, 0.002% at 20–29 years, 0.011% at 30–39 years, 0.035% at 40–49 years, 0.123% at 50–59 years, and 0.506% at 60–69 years. ∗At a global level, pre-vaccination IFR may have been as low as 0.03% and 0.07% for 0–59 and 0–69 year old people, respectively. ∗These IFR estimates in non-elderly populations are lower than previous calculations had suggested.

“CDC Finally Released Its“Newly Obtained AstraZeneca Documents - Did you think the mRNA vaccines were the only ones to accumulate in organs? Think again.” (Naked Emperor, 2023.01.03):

Similar to the FDA, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Registry Agency (MHRA) weren’t exactly transparent with the AstraZeneca documents. Fortunately, ICAN, who were instrumental in getting the Pfizer documents released, have been on the case, pressuring the MHRA with Freedom of Information requests. After approximately eight months of the MHRA threatening to deny ICAN’s requests, they finally released 166 pages of records yesterday. ICAN was forced to request the documents from the MHRA because the AstraZeneca vaccine was never licensed in the US and so all documents held by the FDA are exempt from disclosure. After an initial review of the documents, ICAN discovered disturbing information concerning the biodistribution of the vaccine.

“Natural course of health and well-being in non-hospitalised children and young people after testing for SARS-CoV-2:“A prospective follow-up study over 12 months - The Lancet Regional Health – Europe” (Lancet, 2022.12.04):

“Censorship and Suppression of Covid-19 Heterodoxy: Tactics and Counter-Tactics” (Minerva, 2022.11.01):

Our findings point to the central role played by media organizations, and especially by information technology companies, in attempting to stifle debate over COVID-19 policy and measures. In the effort to silence alternative voices, widespread use was made not only of censorship, but of tactics of suppression that damaged the reputations and careers of dissenting doctors and scientists, regardless of their academic or medical status and regardless of their stature prior to expressing a contrary position. In place of open and fair discussion, censorship and suppression of scientific dissent has deleterious and far-reaching implications for medicine, science, and public health.

“Early Data Proves Pfizer Vaccines Don’t Prevent Transmission Needs Context” (Karen Kingston, 2022.10.27):

CONTEXT: PFIZER's EUA Data Submitted on Nov 20, 2020 Proves the PFIZER Vaccines cause Disease, Disabilities, Death, including COVID-19.

“Serious adverse events of special interest following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination in randomized trials in adults” (2022.09.22):

Results Pfizer and Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccines were associated with an excess risk of serious adverse events of special interest of 10.1 and 15.1 per 10,000 vaccinated over placebo baselines of 17.6 and 42.2 (95 % CI −0.4 to 20.6 and −3.6 to 33.8), respectively. Combined, the mRNA vaccines were associated with an excess risk of serious adverse events of special interest of 12.5 per 10,000 vaccinated (95 % CI 2.1 to 22.9); risk ratio 1.43 (95 % CI 1.07 to 1.92). The Pfizer trial exhibited a 36 % higher risk of serious adverse events in the vaccine group; risk difference 18.0 per 10,000 vaccinated (95 % CI 1.2 to 34.9); risk ratio 1.36 (95 % CI 1.02 to 1.83). The Moderna trial exhibited a 6 % higher risk of serious adverse events in the vaccine group: risk difference 7.1 per 10,000 (95 % CI –23.2 to 37.4); risk ratio 1.06 (95 % CI 0.84 to 1.33). Combined, there was a 16 % higher risk of serious adverse events in mRNA vaccine recipients: risk difference 13.2 (95 % CI −3.2 to 29.6); risk ratio 1.16 (95 % CI 0.97 to 1.39).

“Gates or Germany? Who “Owns” the WHO’s Covid-19 Response?” (Brownstone Institute, 2022.09.26)

“Evidence of harm” (Steve Kirsch, 2022.09.21):

A short (50 or so) collection of key pieces of evidence showing the COVID vaccines are not "safe and effective." Not even close. They are the most deadly vaccines we've ever produced.

“A synthetic origin of SARS-CoV-2” (Alex Washburne, 2022.10.20):

Recap: BsaI/BsmBI are particularly useful restriction enzymes to use if you wanted to study a bunch of chimeric coronaviruses like the close relatives of SARS-CoV-2. The SARS-CoV-2 BsaI/BsmBI cutting sites look regularly-spaced (ish). The maximum fragment length is in the bottom percentile of all CoVs digestions in the idealized fragment-number range, the bottom 0.07% for all type IIS digestions within the idealized range, and the number of fragments is also in the idealized range. The SARS-CoV-2 BsaI/BsmBI restriction map looks a lot more like known pre-COVID infectious clones than a wild coronaviruses. All sticky ends are unique & meet other nice criteria for good assembly. All mutations separating these sites from close relatives are silent, and there’s a significantly higher rate per nucleotide of silent mutations within BsaI/BsmBI recognition sites than the rest of the viral genome.



The odds of meeting any one of these criteria vary, from 1%-0.07% of having such a small maximum fragment length to 1/250 to 1/100 million odds of having such high concentration of silent mutations within BsaI/BsmBI recognition sites. The odds of meeting every single one of these criteria are even smaller. Much smaller.



As a result of this analysis, we theorize that SARS-CoV-2 was assembled in a lab via common methods used to assemble infectious clones pre-COVID.

“Endonuclease fingerprint indicates a synthetic origin of SARS-CoV-2” (BioRxiv, 2022.10.20):

The genome of SARS-COV-2 contains a peculiar pattern of unique restriction endonuclease recognition sites allowing efficient dis-and re-assembly of the viral genomecharacteristic of synthetic viruses. Here,we report the likelihood of observing such a pattern in coronaviruses with no history of bioengineering. We find that SARS-CoV-2 is an anomaly, more likely a product of synthetic genome assembly than natural evolution. The restriction map of SARS-CoV-2 is consistent with many previously reported synthetic coronavirus genomes, meets all the criteria required for an efficient reverse genetic system, differs from closest relatives by a significantly higher rate of synonymous mutations in these synthetic-lookingrecognitions sites, and has a synthetic fingerprint unlikely to have evolved from its close relatives. We reporta high likelihood that SARS-CoV-2 may have originated as an infectious clone assembled in vitro: Alex Washburne @WashburneAlex Pre-print: Endonuclease fingerprint indicates a synthetic origin of SARS-CoV-2 A collaborative product by @VBruttel , @tony_vandongen , and myself. Here's what we found: biorxiv.org/cgi/content/sh… 1/

“Canadian province shuts down 39 trucking companies involved in Freedom Convoy protests” (WND, 2022.08.19)

Ontario Ministry of Transportation issued order to seize all license plates

“There were never any valid clinical trials; it was all fabricated” (Katherine Watt, 2022.08.19):

…legally, none of the pharma companies was ever required by FDA or any other regulatory agency to conduct valid clinical trials or produce valid clinical data. Instead, the statutory framework for medical countermeasures, security countermeasures, pandemic products, epidemic products and Emergency Use Authorization products, requires no valid safety data, and only an HHS secretary declaration that a product “may be effective.” That simple statement by HHS secretary is enough to authorize procurement contracts, bulk manufacturing, distribution, mass injection and blanket liability shields for everyone involved. If Pfizer and Moderna and the other contractors were never required to do valid clinical trials, they didn't do valid clinical trials.

“Transport Canada’s travel mandates were implemented to increase uptake of vaccinations” (Police on Guard for Thee, 2022.08.18):

Transport Canada documents recently released clearly reveal the intention behind travel restrictions for unvaccinated Canadians as purely one of pressure to increase vaccine uptake, and not to combat any valid medical risks associated with the travel sector. In a brief prepared in November 2020 titled “Risk of COVID-19 Transmission Aboard Aircraft,” the department confirms that “the risk of spread of COVID-19 amongst passengers while traveling aboard aircraft appears to be low” citing an October 2020 press release from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) which stated a 1 in 27 million rate of flight-related transmission. Despite this, a memorandum signed by Transportation Minister Alghabra later in October stated the desired ‘indirect benefit’ of the mandates as one that “should act as a catalyst to increase Canada’s overall vaccination rate.” while discussing the challenge posed by the remaining eligible Canadians who are still not fully vaccinated. This coming weeks after they were already aware of the above noted risks of 1:27 million.

“The "safe and effective" narrative is falling apart” (Steve Kirsch, 2022.07.07): “The vaccine deaths are now simply too massive to keep hiding/explaining them away. Countries are starting to realize birth rates are dropping and there are more stillbirths. The deaths and injuries are happening in plain view of everyone with no plausible explanation for all the coincidences.”

“Why don’t Covid vaccines target membrane (M) protein to resist immune escape and induce neutralizing immunity beyond that from spike protein?” (James Hill MD, 2022.06.27):”Authorized vaccine makers won’t say why their jabs don’t utilize the virus’s immunogenic, mutationally stable, and apparently nontoxic M protein.”

“Choice of spike protein by competing companies as sole Covid vaccine target reveals bioweapon operation: Yeadon“ (James Hill MD, 2022.06.16): “There could be no worse Covid jab antigen: toxic, rapidly mutating to escape vaccinal immunity, and having humanlike protein sequences to provoke autoimmunity, says Pfizer ex-boss. In agreement, this newsletter has noted potentially deadly design features of current Covid vaccines and the incredible “coincidence” in the awful “choice” of full-length spike protein targeting by multiple vaccine companies.

These are signs Covid is a bioweapon operation. Supposedly competing companies making at least the first four authorized Covid vaccines — Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZenica, and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) — “coincidentally” made the same terrible vaccine target choices: producing mRNA or DNA vaccines encoding the full-length, toxic viral spike protein, translated in each recipient in an uncontrolled, variable dose; not including any other antigen targets than the spike protein, facilitating easy immune escape; not removing from the encoded spike protein any dangerous epitopes (amino acid sequence regions) that can induce blood clotting, autoimmunity, or inflammation; and making the vaccines reduce illness (hospitalizations and deaths), at least for early viral strains, but not substantially block infection or transmission, aiding selection of more virulent variants.

“U.S. Laws All Secretly Changed To Enable Mass Genocide“ (VIDEO, Stew Peters Network, 2022.06.17): “On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane talks to legal analyst and super sleuth, Katherine Watt who discovered the slow kill of American laws and the U.S. Constitution and how it is legalizing tyranny, genetic damage, and takeover of America under the guise of public health and Team Enigma’s Sasha Latypova returns with more startling findings from Judicial Watch’s FOIA on Moderna, revealing how the DOD is using Fauci’s created company to execute an American Domestic Bioterrorism Program. Don’t miss the 3rd segment where Dr. Jane shows you how a new term, “Medical Countermeasures” was created to shield all criminals from accountability. It’s not just in your imagination!“

“BREAKING NEWS: Censors remove control group report from preprint server” *Alliance Natural Health, 2022.06.17). Luckily, you can see the archived version of this preprint article here:

The report includes data summaries from self-reported data independently collected between September 2021 and February 2022 inclusive from an international, self-selected, COVID-19 unvaccinated population via a UK-based cooperative, namely the Control Group Cooperative. The summaries were derived from a cohort of 18,497 participants who provided data each consecutive month, the largest proportions coming from Europe, North America and Australasia. The cohort was 60% female with an age-structure skewed towards the 40-69y age band.

Primary reasons given for avoiding COVID-19 vaccines were reported as preference for natural medicine interventions, distrust of pharmaceutical interventions, distrust of government information, poor/limited trial study data and fear of long-term adverse reactions.

Respondents between the ages of 20-49y reported the greatest incidence of COVID-19 disease (10-12%), peaking in January 2022. Those >70y reported the lowest incidence (4.0% females, 3.7% males).

Just 0.4% of the cohort reported hospitalisation (as in- or out-patients).

Some 64% of the cohort reported taking vitamin D, vitamin C, zinc or quercetin, or any combination, routinely for prevention, with 71% self-administering vitamin D, C and zinc for treatment of COVID-19 disease, although self-administration reduced dramatically among those hospitalised.

Fatigue, cough, muscle/body aches and fever were the four most common COVID-19 symptoms reported, the 50 to 69y age band reporting the most symptomatic disease.

Approximately 40% of the cohort reported mild to moderate mental health issues. Menstrual abnormalities in the form of irregular periods were reported by 36% of women in the 20-49y age band.

Reported job losses were greatest in Australia and New Zealand at 29% of participants, followed by 13% in North America. Between 20% and 50% of respondents, depending on region, reported being personal targets of hate owing to their COVID-19 vaccination status.

Between 57% and 61% of respondents in Southern Europe and Western Europe, Australia/New Zealand and South America, reported being targets of state/country victimisation.

“The total lack of any safety data provides no reassurance whatsoever about use of mRNA vaccines during pregnancy“ (Steve Kirsch, 2022.06.17): “Have you ever wondered how come we haven't heard about how the pregnancies turned out in "Preliminary Findings of mRNA Covid-19 Vaccine Safety in Pregnant Persons"? Well, there's a reason we haven't.“

“BOMBSHELL: Dr. Clare Craig Exposes How Pfizer Twisted Their Clinical Trial Data for Young Children” (Rumble VIDEO, 2022.06.17)

“Pfizer Phase 3 clinical trial fraud allegations that should be immediately investigated by the FDA” (Steve Kirsch, 2022.06.15)

“Remember when they said you were just as likely to get Myocarditis from Covid?“ (The Naked Emperor, 2022.06.02): “A study published last month in the Journal of Clinical Medicine on MDPI took a look at the incidence of myocarditis and pericarditis in post COVID-19 unvaccinated patients. COVID-19 did not increase the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis when compared with those who did not get Covid. These results tie in with a previous study in Nature, which I wrote about in April. This found a greater than 25% Increase in Cardiovascular events in under 40s during Vaccine rollout but NOT during Covid waves.“

“WHO Withdraws 12 of Biden’s “Sovereignty” Amendments to IHR; May Revisit Them Later“ (2022.05.25)

“Sars-Cov-2 was Lab Made Under Project DEFUSE“ (Igor Chudov, 2022.05.22): “This long article will explain how Sars-Cov-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, was created as a result of intentional laboratory work. It will also show that the blueprint for Sars-Cov-2 was described in the “Project DEFUSE” proposal by Peter Daszak, which was preceded by years of relevant lab work and virus manipulation.“

“Are we pfinding Pfizer pfraud? (part 1)“, “Are we pfinding Pfizer pfraud? (part 2)“ (El Gato Malo, 2022.05.11): “…all in all, there are an astonishing number of signs here that the data in the trial used to get an EUA for a vaccine that has been given to nearly a billion people worldwide has severe, unaddressed quality concerns. …What if the trial itself was pfraud? Because THAT would be seismic. it would not only severely implicate the FDA and pfizer alike, it would likely invalidate the liability protection granted under EUA and suddenly bourla and his merry band of vaxx aficionados might find themselves accountable. Bigly.”

“Did Project Warp Speed Warp the Regulators? Evidence of fraud within the regulatory system?“ (The Naked Emperor, 2022.05.05): “…Seven findings which led her to her conclusion of scientific and regulatory fraud:

Pfizer’s program did not include a comprehensive end-to-end test of all components of the final approved product. The studies included in the approval package were for a variety of versions of the product with no comparability assessments, thus no comprehensive assessment of product safety can be made. The toxicity of the vaccine’s mRNA active ingredient was never studied! Pfizer claimed absence of potential for “vaccine-elicited disease enhancement” based on studies of an animal species that does not get sick from Sars-Cov-2. CDC, FDA and Pfizer lied about “vaccine staying in the injection site”. Pfizer skipped major categories of safety testing altogether. Pfizer used dishonest and self-serving interpretation of regulatory guidelines to avoid routine safety testing. Both FDA and Pfizer knew about major toxicities associated with gene therapy class of medicines, and therefore cannot claim lack of anticipatory knowledge of these risks. This points to intentional fraud and collusion between Pfizer and the regulators to push this untested dangerous product on the market.

Pfizer chose to disregard these guidelines and the FDA let them get away with it. “Pfizer’s dishonest interpretation of guidelines and cherry-picking of the applicable regulations resulted in brazen disregard for all routine safety assessments”.

“Blaming the victim“ (El Gato Malo, 2022.05.09): “The unvaxxed do not want restrictions nor do they have the power to impose them. That power lies with the state. and THAT is who is threatening people. therefore, Andrew’s argument is nothing like self defense and possesses no moral justification to abridge rights. The government threatens Andrew and so Andrew feels justified in persecuting other citizens also being threatened while trying to assign the blame for that threat upon them. There could be no clearer cut case of blaming the victim. those choosing to be unvaxxed did not break any social contract nor infringe upon the rights of others. They simply asked to be left alone. It was the state that broke the contract and that seeks to take rights and liberty and for this crime of government, Andrew gleefully wants to declare the other victims outlaw.”

“Selfish: The King of Covid Epithets“ (Brownstone Institute, 2022.05.06): “Never content with merely sheltering themselves, they wish to use brute force to compel others to do things that they think helps them, even if there is no data supporting those things.” “…collectivism suffers from the fallacy of misplaced concreteness—treating abstractions like “society” or the “common good” as concrete entities that exist in the real world. As Carl Jung points out, “Society is nothing more than a term, a concept for the symbiosis of a group of human beings. A concept is not a carrier of life.” I stand with Oscar Wilde here: “Selfishness is not living as one wishes to live, it is asking others to live as one wishes to live.” “

“Over One Thousand Scientific Studies Prove That the COVID-19 Vaccines Are Dangerous, and All Those Pushing This Agenda Are Committing the Indictable Crime of Gross Misconduct“ (Dr. Paul Alexander, 2022.04.30)

“COVID-19-vitamin D paper retracted by Springer Nature journal” (Retraction Watch. 2022.04.21):”Before retraction, we replied to each and every query posed by the editorial team. Even Raw data and all statistical calculations were submitted for cross verification by the editorial team. We would have been grateful if the editorial team gave us a chance to correct the statements, by retaining the same scientific data, if the statements or conclusions were retrospectively found to be dissatisfactory to the editors or readers. Resorting to unilateral Retraction was hurting.” The retraction is the 221st of a paper about COVID-19, by our count.

“The Incidence of Myocarditis and Pericarditis in Post COVID-19 Unvaccinated Patients-A Large Population-Based Study” (J Clin Med, 2022.04.15):

Nine post-COVID-19 patients developed myocarditis (0.0046%), and eleven patients were diagnosed with pericarditis (0.0056%). In the control cohort, 27 patients had myocarditis (0.0046%) and 52 had pericarditis (0.0088%). Age (adjusted hazard ratio [aHR] 0.96, 95% confidence interval [CI]; 0.93 to 1.00) and male sex (aHR 4.42; 95% CI, 1.64 to 11.96) were associated with myocarditis. Male sex (aHR 1.93; 95% CI 1.09 to 3.41) and peripheral vascular disease (aHR 4.20; 95% CI 1.50 to 11.72) were associated with pericarditis. Post COVID-19 infection was not associated with either myocarditis (aHR 1.08; 95% CI 0.45 to 2.56) or pericarditis (aHR 0.53; 95% CI 0.25 to 1.13). We did not observe an increased incidence of neither pericarditis nor myocarditis in adult patients recovering from COVID-19 infection.

“‘Asymptomatic Spread’ Was One of the Most Damaging Covid Claims — A Doctor Dismantles the ‘Myth’ in One Epic Thread” (Aaron Kheriarty, 2022.03.29): “‘Asymptomatic spread’ was one of the most subtly destructive claims about the Covid pandemic. It turned seemingly healthy human beings into potential carriers of a deadly viral contagion. It made interventions poorly backed by scientific evidence, like cloth face coverings, seem like common sense practices from a ‘never-can-be-too-safe’ perspective.”

“Did Ralph Baric of UNC Design Omicron?“ (Igor Chudov, 2022.03.29): “Omicron is likely an outgrowth of experiments to develop a Covid-19 variant causing serious disease in wild-type mice, and point at the person and the lab who was documented doing just that — Ralph Baric of UNC.“

“It didn’t just pop out of the WuHan lab” (The Aging Viking, 2022.03.29): “Spike Protein Vaccine for Coronavirus Patented 22 Years Ago, this deadly virus has been long in the making. It didn’t just pop out of the WuHan lab. …there are 73 patents, issued between 2008 and 2019, that describe the very elements that are said to be unique to SARS-CoV-2. Patents have been filed for SARS-CoV-2’s polybasic cleavage site, the ACE2 receptor binding domain, and the spike protein.“

“Forty-six telltale signs Covid is a bioweapon operation“ (James Hill MD, 2022.03.28): “Abundant circumstantial evidence points to the Covid pandemic being part of an ethnic bioweapon operation whose apparent aims are death, disability, submission to irrational orders, coerced vaccination, travel restrictions, supply chain disruptions, asset stripping, and vaccine passports using social credit scores to control and harm select persons and groups. Lockdowns, masks, business closures, variants, and vaccine booster policies are part of it, too…“

Evolution of Justin Trudeau's Vaccine "Mandates" for Canada:

“The Specter of Asymptomatic Spread“ (Aaaron Kheriarty, 2022.03.27): “In January 2020, at the very start of the pandemic, the New England Journal of Medicine published a letter that suggesting the possibility that covid could be spread by people who did not show any symptoms of the illness. This article was based on a single case report. Germany’s public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), later spoke with the person mentioned in the case report, who was supposedly the asymptomatic spreader, and she clarified that she did have symptoms encountering the second person mentioned in the article. So, this case report, published in one of the world’s most prestigious medical journals, was a false alarm. …Given that no respiratory virus in history was known to spread asymptomatically, this should not have surprised anyone… But no matter, the myth of asymptomatic spread was born. …In the past, a person was assumed to be healthy until proven sick. If one missed work for a prolonged period, one needed a note from a doctor establishing an illness. During covid, the criteria was reversed: we began to assume that people were sick until proven healthy. One needed a negative covid test to return to work.“

“Sars-Cov-2 Kills T-Cells, Just Like HIV” (Igor Chudov, 2022.03.22):

In experimental setups involving infecting laboratory cell lines of human T cells, Sars-Cov-2 virus was able to penetrate and infect T cells

This tropism (attraction to) T cells and ability to infect them was UNRELATED to the usual way Sars-Cov-2 infects other cells, such as lung cells, that express ACE2 and TMPRSS2 receptors, because T cells do not have those receptors.

Infection of T cells occurs via “LFA-1, the protein [that] exclusively expresses in multiple leukocytes”

It turns out that HIV’s gp120 protein is the one that “Activates LFA-1 on CD4 T-Lymphocytes and Increases Cell Susceptibility to LFA-1-Targeting Leukotoxin”

I would like to remind you that HIV’s gp120 protein also was mysteriously transplanted into Sars-Cov-2

Additionally, gp120 protein is located in the spike protein of Sars-Cov-2, and spike protein is used in all “Covid vaccines”.

“NEJM proves that covid vaccine study methodologies are rigged“ (El Gato Malo, 2022.03.21): “When you account for all post booster risk instead of accepting the “booster +12 days” definition the reported efficacy of this study not only vanishes, it inverts. 90%+ VE becomes negative 50-90% for most outcomes.“

“Doctors can now get 6 months prison for curing patients of Covid“ (General Dispatch, 2022.03.14): “In the Australian dictatorship right now, due to the fact that Ivermectin cures Covid and Australia does not want anyone cured, they prefer everyone get vaccinated. Seems like a scam then, no, rather than curing people, they want everyone, even those who had Covid, to get the ‘vaccine’ which we all know does not work as most who die now have been vaccinated.“

“The Moral Calculus of a Death Lottery” (Coquin de Chien, 2022.03.11): ”Participation in a death lottery is the immoral act of murder. In considering the moral equation, one must realize that the taking of a life cannot be undone. Murder breaches natural law and Abrahamic, Buddhist, and Hindu divine law. Belief that deaths resulting from the C19 vaccine are “rare” is not ignorance of fact. If you know it is “rare”, then you know that death does in-fact occur. The meaning of “rare” in context of percentages does not matter. In the moral calculus, percentages do not matter. Thus, the C19 vaccine mandates are, by definition, a death lottery.

Notice that efficacy is not important in this moral calculus. This is not an argument of whether the C19 vaccine prevents spread, prevents infection, or reduces symptoms and death from C19, which we now know from a year of data are all false assertions anyway. This is not even an argument over the hundreds of thousands of debilitations and deaths from the C19 vaccine. The risk benefit analysis is simply not part of the moral calculus.

The syllogism is simple. Death lotteries are immoral. The C19 vaccination campaign is a death lottery. Therefore, mandatory C19 vaccination is immoral. There should be no coercion of any kind for people to vaccinate, else those coercing others are morally guilty of participation in murder, wherever and whenever that death occurs.”

“License to kill“ (Steve Kirsch, 2022.02.05): The evidence of harm has been hiding in plain sight including:

An estimated reportable adverse event rate of 20% of those fully vaccinated (there are over 200M vaccinated, 1M VAERS reports and VAERS is at least 41X underreported)

An estimated death due to vaccine of over 150K Americans

Embalmers reporting up to 93% of cases have telltale blood clots associated with the vaccine

Blood before/after vaccination is visually very different

Rates of myocarditis as high as 2% (Monte Vista Christian School and a private conversation with a DoD doctor)

Rates of neurological damage as high as 4.5% (Israeli MOH survey).

A minimum of 30% (Peter Schirmacher’s study) to 93% (Bhakdi’s study) of deaths post vaccine attributed to the vaccine

A post-marketing survey disclosed by Pfizer that is pretty consistent with the VAERS data reports (I’ll write a separate substack on this later, but I didn’t see any smoking gun that isn’t already in VAERS where we already knew about thousands of adverse event types).

An estimate of deaths and URF by Joel Smalley using death data in Massachusetts that confirms earlier numbers. Joel calculated a URF of 41, matching mine exactly! He also calculated a deaths per million doses (dpmd) of 945 which is even higher than the 411 dpmd calculated by Mathew Crawford.

The Skidmore paper, “How Many People Died from the Covid-19 Inoculations? An Estimate Based on a Survey of the United States Population,” which estimated 294,000 excess deaths from the vaccine.

German insurance company data estimate done by Mathew Crawford yielding an estimate of 120,000 deaths in the US caused by the vaccines

Troubling anecdotal reports

“An analysis of health insurance data now underlines the skepticism about the official figures on the side effects of vaccination. The health insurance company BBK ProVita sounds the alarm in a letter: "It would be ethically wrong not to talk about it.“ (tichyseinblick.de, 2022.02.23) : “From January to August 2021, around 217,000 of the almost 11 million BBK policyholders had to be treated for side effects from vaccinations - while the Paul Ehrlich Institute only reports 244,576 side effects based on 61.4 million people who have been vaccinated. "According to our calculations, we believe that 400,000 visits to the doctor by our policyholders due to vaccination complications are realistic to date," says Andreas Schöfbeck, board member of the BKK to the world. "Extrapolated to the total population, this value would be three million." Thus, the number of vaccine side effects would be over 1000 percent higher than the PEI reports.”

“CDC withholding evidence concerning COVID vaccine safety is scientific fraud” (Robert W. Malone, 2022.02.21): “Two full years into the pandemic, the agency leading the country’s response to the public health emergency has published only a tiny fraction of the data it has collected, several people familiar with the data said…“

“Explaining the "Hospitalization Paradox"“(Christ Masterjohn, 2022.02.19): “During the phase of waning efficacy against a positive test, a negative test among a vaccinated person with COVID-like illness becomes a marker for above-average systemic inflammation and spike protein toxicity; conversely, the positive test becomes a marker for more mild inflammation or spike protein toxicity. The test never plays any such role in those who did not receive COVID vaccines since they are afflicted neither by spike protein toxicity nor by vaccine-induced inflammation. The only thing the vaccines are doing is generating a negative test among the ill and creating this statistical anomaly.“

“The Disinformation Campaign Against Ivermectin - JAMA's "Diversion"“ (Pierre Kory, 2022.02.19): “Study Conclusion: JAMA saw fit to ensure inclusion of this phrase at the end of the conclusion, “the findings do not support the use of ivermectin for treatment of mild COVID-19,” despite what could arguably be called a compellingly supportive study based on a number of important, near statistically significant reductions in secondary outcomes like death. Instead, per their strict criteria, conclusion statements consistently avoid mention of large differences in massively important secondary outcomes. Best example of this behavior by JAMA was the IV Vitamin C in ARDS trial. Read the conclusion. Then read the paper, and look at Table 2 and Figure 3... you find a massive, statistically significant reduction in mortality in those treated with IV Vitamin C. Hard to find.. but it is there. If JAMA wouldn’t allow those authors to mention it in that paper’s abstract conclusion, no surprise they did it again here.“

“mRNA vaccine-induced antibodies more effective than natural immunity in neutralizing SARS-CoV-2 and its high affinity variants“ (Nature, 2022.02.17): The title of this paper is misleading as it suggests that mRNA vaccine-induced Abs have a better SC-2-neutralizing capacity as compared to naturally induced Abs. The title doesn’t reflect the true conclusion of this study (see abstract), namely that mRNA vaccination generates more RBD-neutralizing Abs (as assessed by a biochemical neutralization assay) than natural immunity. The binding affinity of these Abs has not been tested. Comment by Geert vanden Boschee:

The current study did not compare the affinity of naturally acquired versus mRNA-vaccine induced RBD-neutralizing Abs

The study compared the RBD-neutralizing capacity of vaccinal Abs from boosted individuals to naturally induced Abs from primary infection (convalescent sera) whereas the RBD-neutralizing capacity in naturally infected subjects should have been assessed in sera from individuals who were naturally boosted by way of re-exposure to the virus.

The study used a biochemical neutralization assay instead of an in vitro virus-neutralization assay as a basis for comparison of naturally acquired versus mRNA-vaccine induced Abs

The study did only include variants of higher infectiousness but not variants endowed with mutations that are resistant to neutralizing Abs.

Neutralizing antibodies, and therefore RBD-neutralizing Abs, are only a marker of immunity but not of protection to SARS-CoV.

The assay described is useless in terms of comparing the protective capacity of naturally acquired immunity and vaccine-induced immunity towards emerging variants. This is because naturally acquired immunity is largely built on (trained) innate immunity, which cannot be measured by the described RBD-neutralizing assay. In contrast to C-19 vaccine-induced immunity, innate Abs produced by long-lived plasma cells enable virus elimination and, therefore, abrogation of viral infection. This biochemical assay does, therefore, not allow to assess the effectiveness of natural immunity towards re-infections by new variants with higher affinity to their cell receptors, let alone to compare natural anti-SC-2 immunity to that conferred by mRNA vaccine-induced immunity.

Due to all of the above, the suggestion of the authors that vaccines capable of inducing higher antibody levels could improve virus neutralization and protection from future variants is simply wrong. On the contrary, as innate immune effector cells largely contribute to natural anti-CoV immunity, the latter will always be superior to C-19 vaccine-induced immunity. This is because innate CoV-reactive immune effector cells enable sterilizing immunity towards all SC-2 variants (even including all CoV) and can be trained such as to acquire a type of memory (via epigenetic reprogramming) that provides an even better immune protection upon future viral challenge without risk of promoting immune escape.

“Lessons from History - Austria” (Joel Smalley, 2022.02.08): “…while the Austrian public health authorities are scrambling around trying to prove that the COVID vaccine reduces COVID deaths, overall deaths are little different in the presence of it for young women and old folk. Meanwhile, it is most likely causing significant deaths in young men who had little risk from the virus itself. I think the word they call it is “democide”.“

“News articles on heart attacks” (Naked Emperor, 2022.02.07): “Why are there so many articles on heart attacks recently?“

“Correlation between Increased Mortality rates and the Vaccination programme in England“(The Naked Emperor, 2022.02.04): “One of my first articles I wrote on substack looked at this information up to September 2021. I hypothesised that “If the above observations are correct, then with 3rd dose vaccinations under way, we can predict the following: Once the data is broken down by age group, mortality rates will increase as vaccination rates intensify. There will be more all cause additional deaths than COVID deaths and these may be mistakenly categorised as deaths in the 2 dose group, as opposed to the 3 dose group. This miscategorisation may be used as evidence of waning vaccine efficacy and used to encourage people to get boosters.“ And that’s exactly what has happened. Read on.

“Pfizer's analysis of Adverse Events - missing entries in later documents” (Naked Emperor, 2022.02.03): “…the data for children and vaccine effectiveness is missing and for pregnancy there is one paragraph which reads: The safety profile of the vaccine is not known in pregnant or breastfeeding women due to their initial exclusion from the pivotal clinical study. There may be pregnant women who choose to be vaccinated despite the lack of safety data. It will be important to follow these women for pregnancy and birth outcomes.“

“The adjusted rate ratios purporting to show how well the vaccines work are basically a lie.” (Alex Berenson, 2022.02.01)

“Canada: Ontario Health Minister Calls For ‘Immediate Censorship of Doctors’” (The EXPOSE, 2022.02.01): Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliot is accusing some doctors of spreading "misinformation about vaccines." Elliot urged the College of Physicians to do "everything" possible to censor these doctors.

“ICYMI - Confidential Pfizer Trial Report obtained by Strong and Free Canada shows over 1,000 deaths in the first 3 months”(Joel Smalley, 2022.02.01):”In the first 3 months, over 30% of adverse reactions were unresolved. 3% were fatal. The injuries include children and pregnant women and their unborn children.”

“Pharma Liability Shields Could Be at Risk if Fraud is Found, says Former Blackrock Investment Executive” (The EXPOSE, 2022.01.31): “If Pfizer and the FDA do not release the data on their clinical trials, former Blackrock & Hedge Fund Guru Edward Dowd says he is assuming fraud, and Fraud Eviscerates all Contracts, that’s case-law.“

“Prime Democide in the USA” (Joel Smalley, 2022.01.30):

“FDA Asks the Court to Delay First 55,000 Page Production Until May and Pfizer Moves to Intervene in the Lawsuit” (Aaron Siri, 2022.01.26): “…all of this insanity is simply in response to an attempt to obtain some basic transparency. This should again bring into sharp focus why the government should never coerce or mandate anyone to get an unwanted medical product or procedure. Just look at this circus – the government mandates Pfizer’s product, gives it immunity for any safety or efficacy issues, promotes its product using taxpayer money, gives Pfizer over $17 billion and then uses taxpayers’ money to fight to avoid providing even the most basic level of transparency to the public.“

“Predators in the legacy media... a personal story“ (Jessica Rose, 2022.01.26): “A message loud and clear to those who dare try to publish data and scientific results that counter what the news person is reading off of the teleprompter today: we promote censorship.“

“Alberta has been fiddling again, revealing more useful information - Is jab #3 the worst of all?” (Joel Smalley, 2022.01.26)

“Only 6,183 people died solely of COVID-19 in England & Wales”(The Naked Emperor, 2022.01.21): “And only 833 under 60s.”

“Why the "risk ratios" that supposedly prove vaccines offer 90 percent protection against deaths from Covid are a lie“ (Alex Berenson, 2022.01.21): “In its weekly reports, the United Kingdom has said as many as 80 percent of its Covid deaths are in vaccinated people. In the last several days, New South Wales, the most populous state in Australia, has reported over 70 percent of its surging Covid deaths in the vaccinated. In contrast, the governor of New Jersey said yesterday that his state had only four deaths of vaccinated people in the last month, out of a total of 600 Covid deaths. That statement is only possible if human biology is radically different in New Jersey than everywhere else in the world.“

“Pfizer Trials: All Injected Mothers Lost Their Unborn Babies“ (GlobalResearch, 2022.01.19): ”So really we have no idea what happened with 243 (5 + 238) of the pregnancies of these injected women; they have just not been included in the report. What we do know is that of 27 reported pregnancies (270 subtract 243), there are 28 dead babies! This appears to mean that someone was pregnant with twins and that 100% of the unborn babies died.”

“The Vaccinators Will Never Stop Vaccinating“ (egyppius, 2022.01.19): “The vaccinators are deranged lunatics, and whatever happens with Corona, we now face a prolonged, multi-year struggle to retain control of our bodies and our bloodstreams. This is what I get from COVID-19: What’s Next?, a World Economic Forum panel discussion featuring Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel.“

“COVID-19 disinformation sharing by Canadian doctors ‘extremely concerning’: Ontario health minister“ (Global News, 2022.01.19) “Ontario's health minister is urging the regulatory body overseeing the province's health professionals to crack down on a group of doctors spreading unverified medical information about the COVID-19 vaccines, after the situation was brought to light in a Global News investigation.“ "At a time when it's never been more important for Ontarians to have confidence in the safety and effectiveness of vaccines, this is unacceptable," she says. The witch hunt is on!

“The UK Medicine Regulator has confirmed that over a period of twelve months the Covid-19 Vaccines have caused five times more deaths than the total number of deaths due to all other available vaccines combined in the past 21 years.” (The EXPOSE, 202.01.18)

“453 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 263 Dead, post COVID vaccine; the media is silent“ (Dr. Paul Alexander, 2022.01.17)

“Watch Australia closely“ (Alex Berenson, 2022.01.17): “The British data (which is far better and more honest than American data) make clear that throughout the fall, vaccinated people made up the vast majority of deaths from the Delta variant in the United Kingdom. That’s the truth, despite the efforts to “age-adjust” (but not comorbidity adjust) it away. Australia is now offering similar numbers. Its most populated province just reported that in the week ended Jan. 1, 12 people who died of Covid were fully vaccinated, compared to only four who were unvaccinated. …it will be very hard to hide the reality in Australia, with a nearly totally vaccinated population that has no preexisting immunity. Deporting the world’s best tennis player will do nothing to change that fact.“

“New England Journal of Medicine Puts Lipstick on a [CDC] Pig, Again“ (Darby Shaw, 2022.01.17): “NEJM published a CDC study last week claiming to show efficacy of Pfizer vax in youths. But the authors arbitrarily excluded more than ten percent of the original sample, enough to skew the results.“

“Are Adverse Events in COVID-19 Vaccine Trials Under-Reported?“ (The Vaccine Reaction, 2022.01.16): “Experts now suggest that the pivotal COVID-19 vaccine trials may have under-reported adverse events in several ways.“

“Smoking Gun: Moderna Patented ‘Man Made’ SARS-CoV2 Gene Sequence in 2018“ (News Punch, 2022.01.15): “'CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG' is the COVID-19 smoking gun that will shine a light on this pandemic. The SARS-CoV-2 genome contains an unusual 19 nucleotide sequence found nowhere else in nature – apart from in Moderna patents submitted in 2018.“

“Maine Doctor Loses License, Ordered to Undergo Psych Evaluation for Treating Covid Patients with Ivermectin, ‘Spreading Covid Misinformation’“ (Gateway Pundit, 2022.01.15): Dr. Meryl Nass, a Maine doctor with more than 40 years experience cannot practice after her medical license was suspended for ‘spreading Covid misinformation’ and treating Covid patients with Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine.

Dr. Meryl Nass was also ordered to undergo a neuropsychological evaluation.

“CDC Director Walensky lied to ABC, she openly lied about myocarditis in children” (Dr. Paul Alexander, 2022.01.13): “…the CDC director on December 10th says no safety signals found. She is saying no indication of myocarditis. She said so as above. In 5 million cases, not one instance of myocarditis. …see this slide that the CDC presented saying as of December 9 and 10th, the slide has December 9th on it, their own CDC analysis, and look at slide 19“:

“ALBERTA: Almost half of all COVID hospitalizations of the newly vaccinated occurred within 14 days which means they were treated as unvaccinated in the stats“ (Joel Smalley, 2022.01.13)

“Help us spread the word about Maddie de Garay and the Trusted News Initiative“ (Steve Kirsch, 2022.01.13): “Maddie de Garay, a 12-year-old participant in the 12-15 year old Pfizer trial was paralyzed less than 24 hours after her second shot. She’s now on her way to being a quadriplegic. In the trial, they reported her injury as “abdominal pain”. The FDA, NIH, and CDC never investigated this case and they refuse to discuss it.“

“No License For Disinformation (NLFD) is dedicated to making sure that doctors aren't allowed to speak freely“ (Steve Kirsch, 2022.01.13)

“Alberta just inadvertently confessed to fiddling the COVID vaccination stats.“ (Joel Smalley, 2022.01.13): “Almost half of all COVID hospitalizations of the newly vaccinated occurred within 14 days which means they were treated as unvaccinated in the stats. In terms of deaths, the duplicity is even more severe with almost 56% of deaths of the newly vaccinated occurring within 14 days and almost 90% within 45 days.“

“Dr. Ben Rein of Stanford University believes that platforms like Spotify should censor people who want to express views that differ from the misinformation being spread by the CDC, FDA, and NIH“ (Steve Kirsch, 2022.01.13)

“Scientists believed Covid leaked from Wuhan lab - but feared debate could hurt ‘international harmony’” (The Telegraph, 2022.01.11)

“Tidal Wave of Documents on Gain-of-Function and the Leak of the Virus” (Robert W Malone, 2022.01.12)

“European drug regulators abruptly reverse course on boosters“ - European Union regulators warned that frequent Covid-19 booster shots could adversely affect the immune system and may not be feasible (Alex Berenson, 2022.01.11)

“UN rapporteur "genuinely afraid" of police brutality, violence escalation in NL“ (NL Times, 2022.01.10):"I have enough experience in the field of war, military actions, and police brutality to say that this is torture," Melzer said. "The officers hit hard and then let the police dog bite the man. That is unnecessary, disproportionate, and the same disrespect for a human that I saw in George Floyd. This man is still alive, but he could have died from this violence. With the methods used, police officers accepted that risk."

“Gaslighting from the WHO“ - On November 23, 2021, the WHO did a Facebook post claiming the vaccines side-effects are mild. You'd never guess that from the 45,000 comments they received--all negative.(Steve Kirsch, 2022.01.05)

“Pandemic of the unvaccinated?“ Multiple studies (such as the Harvard study) showed the more you vaccinate, the worse it gets.(Steve Kirsch, 2022.01.02)

“German doc accused of doling out 20K homemade COVID ‘vaccines’“ (NY Post, 2021.11.30): “A doctor in Germany is under investigation for allegedly doling out homemade COVID-19 “vaccines” to about 20,000 people. Millionaire Dr. Winfried Stöcker said he didn’t submit his self-concocted shot for approval to German authorities because that “would take too long and cost millions,” according to the Irish Times.“

“The misinformation from the CDC keep on coming” - The CDC claim: you are 5.49X more likely to be infected if you are unvaccinated but had a previous COVID infection compared to a vaccinated person. (Steve Kirsch, 2022.01.02)

“Neurological complications after first dose of COVID-19 vaccines and SARS-CoV-2 infection“ (Nat Med., 2021.10.25), “Infection with Covid-19 carries a much higher risk of developing neurological complications than a vaccine, says new study“: “In summary, although we find an increased risk of neurological complications in those who received COVID-19 vaccines, the risk of these complications is greater following a positive SARS-CoV-2 test.“ Although they only studied the vaccinated! How can they draw these conclusions?! No wonder the incidence is higher in the break-thorough infections - a double-whammy.

“Deleted UK Gov’t Report: ‘COVID Has Taught Us How to Brainwash the Public’” (thepeoplesvoice.tv, 2021.10.25):

A deleted UK government report exploring how to brainwash citizens reveals how COVID-19 created a population so terrified that they will now “conform” to any arbitrary rules the government demands of them. The report was accidentally leaked by the British government before being quickly taken offline, but numerous journalists were able to save the document before its deletion. The document explored how to weaponize behavioral psychology to brainwash the public into supporting extremely draconian rules without them explicitly knowing they’re being manipulated.

“HCG Found in WHO Tetanus Vaccine in Kenya Raises Concern in the Developing World“ (Open Access Library Journal > Vol.4 No.10, October 2017) - Do not trust vaccine manufacturers that don’t disclose the content in the vials!

“Military leaders saw pandemic as unique opportunity to test propaganda techniques on Canadians, Forces report says” (Orrawa Citizen, 2021.09.27): ”A plan devised by the Canadian Joint Operations Command relied on propaganda techniques similar to those employed during the Afghanistan war. The campaign called for “shaping” and “exploiting” information. CJOC claimed the information operations scheme was needed to head off civil disobedience by Canadians during the coronavirus pandemic and to bolster government messages about the pandemic. Gosselin’s investigation discovered the plan wasn’t simply the idea of “passionate” military propaganda specialists, but support for the use of such information operations was “clearly a mindset that permeated the thinking at many levels of CJOC.” A military investigation determined what the Canadian Forces public affairs leadership was doing was “incompatible with Government of Canada Communications Policy (and the) mission and principles of Public Affairs.” None of the public affairs leadership was disciplined for their actions.”

“THE MEDIA'S EPIC CORONAVIRUS FAIL“ (Mark Oshinskie, 2021.09.23): “Biden announced that he had “lost his patience(!)” with the unvaxxed, and decreed a wide array of scientifically unsupported vaxx mandates. He said nothing about losing patience with the obese. During his tirade/charade, Biden asserted that the unvaxxed threaten the vaxxed. This makes no sense. If the vaxx protects the vaxxed, why do the vaxxed care if others are unvaxxed?“

”UK: Use of fear to control behaviour in Covid crisis was ‘totalitarian’, admit scientists” (The Telegraph, 2021.05.14): “Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Behaviour (SPI-B) warned in March last year that ministers needed to increase “the perceived level of personal threat” from Covid-19 because “a substantial number of people still do not feel sufficiently personally threatened”. “If we’re being really honest, do I fear that Government policy today is playing into the roots of totalitarianism? Yes, of course it is.”“

“Asymptomatic transmission of COVID-19 didn’t occur at all, study of 10 million finds” (LifeSite, 2020.12.23): “…the new study in Nature Communications, titled “Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening in nearly 10 million residents of Wuhan, China,” debunked the concept of asymptomatic transmission. It stated that out of the nearly 10 million people in the study, “300 asymptomatic cases” were found. Contact tracing was then carried out and of those 300, no cases of COVID-19 were detected in any of them. “A total of 1,174 close contacts of the asymptomatic positive cases were traced, and they all tested negative for the COVID-19.” Both the asymptomatic patients and their contacts were placed in isolation for two weeks, and after the fortnight, the results remained the same. “None of detected positive cases or their close contacts became symptomatic or newly confirmed with COVID-19 during the isolation period.” Further evidence showed that “virus cultures” in the positive and repositive asymptomatic cases were all negative, “indicating no ‘viable virus' in positive cases detected in this study.”“

“Household Transmission of SARS-CoV-2: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis” (JAMA Netw Open, 2020.12.01). The asymptomatic infection rate has been minuscule, if any: “Household secondary attack rates were increased from symptomatic index cases (18.0%; 95% CI, 14.2%-22.1%) than from asymptomatic index cases (0.7%; 95% CI, 0%-4.9%)“. I.e., 26 times higher rate of secondary infections from symptomatic vs asymptomatic cases.

“Potentially lethal hydroxychloroquine study in patients near death” (Meryl Nass M.D., 2020.06.19): “This is 2.4 g hydroxychloroquine in the first 24 hrs, over 1.86 g of the “base,” then 800 mg/day for 5 more days or until discharge from the ICU, up to 6.4 g total.“

Enter your suggested resources for this topic in the comments section below.