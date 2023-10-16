Back on July 10 in my post “"COVID Vaccines Work. What Is There to Debate?"” I promised to get next to the issue of vaccines-at-large and autism in children:

The linked article says:

Let me be absolutely clear before you read any more of this article – the fact that vaccines do not cause autism is settled science. And as opposed to what Kirsch and RFK Jr claim, there is no high-quality, peer-reviewed, and published evidence that shows a link between vaccines and autism. In this article, I list over 160 studies that clearly show there is no link.

As I looked for the incontrovertible evidence that vaccines do cause autism, I couldn’t attribute autism to vaccines alone. The rise in the use of glyphosate, other industrial chemicals could also coincide with and drive the autism epidemic, as many authors pointed out.

Until I have stumbled across this first-hand testimony:

Brenda and David McDowell took 3 healthy, happy and engaged, 9-month-olds in for one single vaccine that day -- Pneumococcal. By the end of that day, all of the children had changed and were never the same again. They all became severely autistic. The shot was at 10:00 am. By noon, 2 hours later, Claire had completely shut off ... as if she was blind and deaf. She just stared at the ceiling. At 2:00 pm, Richie shut off. Before the end of the day, Robbie looked like he was hit by a bus ... he had a stunned look on his face All the giggles, all the smiles, all the babbling stopped all the furniture walking stopped; all their reflexes stopped They stopped blinking, yawning, sneezing They never held hands again... they never looked at each other again Almost 5 years later they found out about the Vaccine Injury Court, but it was too late to apply. They have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars trying to recover their children. 7 years after the shots, they found out that the Vaccine Lot was Contaminated. It was recalled for Sterilization issues a couple of weeks later, as it had already killed a 2-year-old, but that was hidden from the public.

Actually, this has been reported already in December of 2016: “NINE MONTH OLD TRIPLETS … ALL 3 EXHIBIT SEVERE AUTISM SPECTRUM DISORDER WITHIN HOURS OF SHOTS, DEFYING THE GENETIC ARGUMENT – A HEART BREAKING STORY”

If this is true, no amount of paid hit studies can turn over this evidence of a vaccine causing autism. “Full me once - shame on you. Fool me twice - shame on me.” Fool me three times???

What’s the exact mechanism? I don’t give a damn! The jabs have caused autism in 3 almost identical, up to that point perfectly healthy children, on the same day when jabbed with the same vaccine. Some clues as to “how/why” this may be happening are in this tweet:

“I gathered all vaccine ingredients into a list and contacted Poison Control. After intros and such, and asking to speak with someone tenured and knowledgeable, this is the gist of that conversation. Me: My question to you is how are these ingredients categorized? As benign or poison? (I ran a few ingredients, formaldehyde, Tween 80, mercury, aluminum, phenoxyethanol, potassium phosphate, sodium phosphate, sorbitol, etc.) He: Well, that's quite a list... But I'd have to easily say that they're all toxic to humans... Used in fertilizers... Pesticides... To stop the heart... To preserve a dead body... They're registered with us in different categories, but pretty much poisons. Why? Me: If I were deliberately to feed or inject my child with these ingredients often, as a schedule, obviously I'd put my daughter in harm's way... But what would legally happen to me? He: Odd question... But you'd likely be charged with criminal negligence... perhaps with intent to kill... and of course child abuse... Your child would be taken away from you... Do you know of someone's who's doing this to their child? This is criminal... Me: An industry... These are the ingredients used in vaccines... With binding agents to make sure the body won't flush these out... To keep the antibody levels up indefinitely... The man was beside himself. He asked if I would email him all this information. He wanted to share it with his adult kids who are parents. He was horrified and felt awful he didn't know... his kids are vaccinated and they have health issues...” ~ By Iris Figueroa Here are just SOME vaccine ingredients present in routine vaccines: ◾️Formaldehyde/Formalin - Highly toxic systematic poison and carcinogen. ◾️Betapropiolactone - Toxic chemical and carcinogen. May cause death/permanant injury after very short exposure to small quantities. Corrosive chemical. ◾️Hexadecyltrimethylammonium bromide - May cause damage to the liver, cardiovascular system, and central nervous system. May cause reproductive effects and birth defects. ◾️Aluminum hydroxide, aluminum phosphate, and aluminum salts - Neurotoxin. Carries risk for long term brain inflammation/swelling, neurological disorders, autoimmune disease, Alzheimer's, dementia, and autism. It penetrates the brain where it persists indefinitely. ◾️Thimerosal (mercury) - Neurotoxin. Induces cellular damage, reduces oxidation-reduction activity, cellular degeneration, and cell death. Linked to neurological disorders, Alzheimer's, dementia, and autism. ◾️Polysorbate 80 & 20 - Trespasses the Blood-Brain Barrier and carries with it aluminum, thimerosal, and viruses; allowing it to enter the brain. ◾️Glutaraldehyde - Toxic chemical used as a disinfectant for heat sensitive medical equipment. ◾️Fetal Bovine Serum - Harvested from bovine (cow) fetuses taken from pregnant cows before slaughter. ◾️Human Diploid Fibroblast Cells - aborted fetal cells. Foreign DNA has the ability to interact with our own. ◾️African Green Monkey Kidney Cells - Can carry the SV-40 cancer-causing virus that has already tainted about 30 million Americans. ◾️Acetone - Can cause kidney, liver, and nerve damage. ◾️E.Coli - Yes, you read that right. ◾️DNA from porcine (pig) Circovirus type-1 ◾️Human embryonic lung cell cultures (from aborted fetuses) You can view all of these ingredients on the CDCs website. https://cdc.gov/vaccines/pubs/pinkbook/downloads/appendices/b/excipient-table-2.pdf

Now, how come this one seminal event hasn’t been widely publicized and investigated? Maybe now, post Covid debacle, this case will get its proper attention?

P.S. On the subject of the $cience™ “proving” “vaccines” “don’t cause” autism, you may also want to watch this episode of The HighWire with Del Bigtree:

As Del Bigtree describes, the vaccination religion does not allow for any studies and even thoughts of the vaccines maybe causing harms, lest that feeds vaccine hesitancy.

But if the vaccines literally obliterate some children, we should wonder how much subclinical damage is done to the rest of them. Like that subclinical myocarditis post Covid jabs that kills a pilot 2 years down the road in mid-flight... As just explained, we can’t possibly find any studies proving the childhood jabs being harmful. Except, one courageous pediatrician did just that (after which he lost his accreditation, naturally). That doctor is Dr. Paul Thomas, and you can find the results of his observational study in “Dr Paul Thomas: The Real Story Uncensored - Are the Unvaccinated Healthier than the Vaccinated?” (Jan. 3, 2023):

