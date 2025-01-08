I do feel like I am kicking the dead horse, but $cience and its propaganda arm keep upping the ante, hell or high water. And I am left with no choice but to unravel the new puzzle they set up for us.

This is the artist’s impression of the new study, “Long COVID Breakthrough: Spike Proteins Persist in Brain for Years” (SciTechDaily, 2025.01.06):

Researchers from Helmholtz Munich and Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität (LMU) have uncovered a possible explanation for the neurological symptoms associated with Long COVID. Their study reveals that the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein can persist in the brain’s protective layers (the meninges) and the skull’s bone marrow for up to four years after infection. This lingering spike protein may drive chronic inflammation and heighten the risk of neurodegenerative diseases. Led by Prof. Ali Ertürk, Director of the Institute for Intelligent Biotechnologies at Helmholtz Munich, the research also found that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines significantly reduce spike protein buildup in the brain.

Whereas the first paragraph above didn’t surprise me, the second one certainly did! How on Earth could the jabs that generate 10-30 times more S spike with every jab than a severe infection also significantly reduce the very same spike protein’s build-up in the brain?

I had to look into the study itself to find out. Welcome to the stage the study, “Persistence of spike protein at the skull-meninges-brain axis may contribute to the neurological sequelae of COVID-19” (Cell Host & Microbe, 2024.12.11):

Highlights • SARS-CoV-2 spike protein persists in the skull-meninges-brain axis in COVID-19 patients • Spike protein [AO: by itself] is sufficient to induce brain pathological and behavioral changes in mice • Spike protein enhances brain vulnerability and exacerbates neurological damage in mice • mRNA vaccines reduce, but do not eliminate, the spike burden

As it turns out, the study looked at brains of 27 diseased with Covid and found in most of them, in the skull, meninges and brain, some traces of SARS-CoV-2 S spike and nucleocapsid proteins:

Lingering spike protein was detected in the skulls of patients who had recovered from COVID-19 but died of non-COVID-19 causes, and biomarkers of neurodegeneration were elevated in the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) of individuals with long COVID symptoms. We collected CSF samples from 35 COVID-19 patients with moderate to severe symptoms. Among these, 27 patients provided CSF samples three months post-infection, while eight samples were obtained during the acute phase, within one month of infection. We classified eleven individuals with neurological symptoms three months post-infection as Long COVID patients, according to WHO criteria, and included 20 non-COVID controls without neurological diseases (Table S3). CSF levels of total tau, NfL, GFAP, and UCHL1 were measured using a Neurology 4-Plex A assay kit (Quanterix, Billerica, MA, USA) and SIMOA technology (Quanterix, Billerica, MA, USA) following the manufacturer's instructions.

The researches then went further and injected young healthy mice with the full-length S spike protein:

In healthy mice, spike protein injected into the skull marrow induced neuronal stress and inflammation in the brain parenchyma, potentially through activation of the mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK)-c-Jun N-terminal kinase (JNK) signaling pathway. Peripherally administered spike protein also triggered neuroinflammation and anxiety-like behavior. Additionally, spike exposure exacerbated the effects of cerebral ischemia and traumatic brain injury (TBI). We further demonstrated that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine reduced spike protein levels in the brain and brain borders of mice infected with the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. These findings suggest that SARS-CoV-2 and its spike protein accumulating at brain borders may contribute to both immediate and long-term neurological effects.

The perplexing part is, again, this:

We further demonstrated that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine reduced spike protein levels in the brain and brain borders of mice infected with the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2

How?!! Very simple! They jabbed some of the mice with Pfizer’s Biontech mRNA “vaccines” twice, and some mice kept unjabbed for controls, and ten days later infected all of them with Omicron. Then they looked for only the S1 subunit of the S spike in both at the height of the infection. And “found out” that the jabbed mice had less S1 spike subunit and less nucleocapsid proteins in their bodies. Dah! The jabs did their job, in the most optimal period for them to work in the young healthy jabbed mice, and to reduce the viral replication. But, crucially, they never looked at the before-the-infection-mice and after-the-infection-mice for the jab-induced, full-length, S2P prefusion-stabilized S spikes produced as a result of the mRNA “vaccinations”.

Welcome to this odd pre-Covid article from October, 2018(!) discussing the exact S2P stabilized S spike as in the SARS-CoV-2! “Stabilized coronavirus spikes are resistant to conformational changes induced by receptor recognition or proteolysis” (Nature, 2028.10.24):

As SARS-CoV enters host cells, the viral S is believed to undergo a number of conformational transitions as it is cleaved by host proteases and binds to host receptors. We recently developed stabilizing mutations for coronavirus spikes that prevent the transition from the pre-fusion to post-fusion states. Here, we present cryo-EM analyses of a stabilized trimeric SARS-CoV S, as well as the trypsin-cleaved, stabilized S, and its interactions with ACE2. Neither binding to ACE2 nor cleavage by trypsin at the S1/S2 cleavage site impart large conformational changes within stabilized SARS-CoV S or expose the secondary cleavage site, S2’.

As the mRNA-jab produced S spike is different from the viral S spike, the S1 subunit of the latter is cleaved much easier from the S2 unit. Therefore, by looking for only S1 subunit of the S pike, the study authors were able to show that the viral S spike components are in higher concentrations in the “vaccinated” mice, and they also were able to totally sidestep the over-abundant S spike in the “vaccinated mice” as if it didn’t exist:

Protective effect of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine against accumulation of spike protein after infection We further investigated the protective efficacy of vaccination against both virus infection and the extended distribution of the spike protein in mice. … Compared with the unvaccinated animals, we observed lower spike protein levels [AO: and by they “spike protein” they imply only the S1 subunit of the S spike] in the lungs, liver, kidneys, hearts, skull marrow, and brains of vaccinated mice (Figures 7B and S7B). Both spike and nucleocapsid proteins were also significantly decreased in the brain cortex of vaccinated mice (Figures 7C and 7D), though some vaccinated mice still show lingering spike protein, suggesting a balance between viral replication and clearance. The detection of viral proteins in the brain following mild Omicron infection suggests it may contribute to long-term memory deficits, complementing other mechanisms such as heightened peripheral inflammation observed with more severe variants.

Here’s the final accord in the study and, undoubtedly, its main motivator for this kabuki study:

These results suggest that vaccination effectively reduces both inflammation and viral protein accumulation in mice following infection, and this aligns with large cohort studies showing that vaccination reduces the risk of long COVID and its associated symptoms.86,87

And that’s how $cience legends are born. Just two days later, Bing Copilot proudly presents this study as the evidence of mRNA jabs protecting the brain from the dangerous viral S spike, by the virtue of subjecting someone to loads of “harmless” S spike from the jabs:

The protective effect of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines against the accumulation of spike protein after infection can be explained by how these vaccines work. mRNA vaccines, such as those developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, instruct our cells to produce a harmless piece of the spike protein found on the surface of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This triggers an immune response, leading to the production of antibodies and activation of T-cells that recognize and target the spike protein (1). When a vaccinated person is later exposed to the actual virus, their immune system is already primed to recognize and attack the spike protein, preventing the virus from replicating and spreading. This reduces the overall viral load and, consequently, the accumulation of spike protein in the body (1). Additionally, studies have shown that mRNA vaccines can significantly reduce the buildup of spike protein in tissues, including the brain, which may help mitigate long-term effects and complications associated with COVID-19 (2). Does this help clarify the protective mechanism of mRNA vaccines?

The (2) here is the very same fake study just discussed. Why fake? Because it made the elephant in the room disappear, by artfully not asking obvious inconvenient questions.

Brilliant!