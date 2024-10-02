“Help Protect Your Health as You Age: 5 Vaccines You Need After 50“ (Morning Honey on MSN, 2024.09.25):

Will they?

Shingles: “Herpesviruses reactivation following COVID-19 vaccination: a systematic review and meta-analysis” (European Journal of Medical Research volume 28, Article number: 278). “…In conclusion, our study showed the possible association between COVID-19 vaccination and herpesvirus reactivation. The evidence for VZV and HSV was supported by observational studies.” “WHAT ARE THE POSSIBLE SIDE EFFECTS OF SHINGRIX?” (https://www.shingrix.com/side-effects/). “Other potential side effects: An increased risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome (severe muscle weakness) was observed after vaccination with SHINGRIX. Fainting can happen after getting injectable vaccines, including SHINGRIX. Precautions should be taken to avoid falling and injury due to fainting”.

RSV: “Rare neurological condition is ‘important potential risk’ of Pfizer’s RSV vaccine, FDA says” (CNN, 2023.02.27). “Two people who received Pfizer’s respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine during a clinical trial were later diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome, and the US Food and Drug Administration has asked Pfizer to conduct a safety study if the shot is approved, according to agency documents released Friday. The cases were confirmed in two adults in their 60s who were among 20,000 vaccine recipients in Pfizer’s Phase 3 clinical trial. One person’s illness had completely resolved after three months, and another was improving after six months. There were no Guillain-Barre cases among people who didn’t receive the shot.”