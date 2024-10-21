Accidentally stumbled across this interesting study out of Japan from Aug. 2023: “Five doses of the mRNA vaccination potentially suppress ancestral-strain stimulated SARS-CoV2-specific cellular immunity: a cohort study from the Fukushima vaccination community survey, Japan”:

The bivalent mRNA vaccine is recommended to address coronavirus disease variants, with additional doses suggested for high-risk groups. However, the effectiveness, optimal frequency, and number of doses remain uncertain. In this study, we examined the long-term cellular and humoral immune responses following the fifth administration of the mRNA severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccine in patients undergoing hemodialysis. To our knowledge, this is the first study to monitor long-term data on humoral and cellular immunity dynamics in high-risk populations after five doses of mRNA vaccination, including the bivalent mRNA vaccine. Whereas most patients maintained humoral immunity [AO: i.e. antibody titers] throughout the observation period, we observed reduced cellular immune reactivity [AO: T-cell response] as measured by the ancestral-strain-stimulated ELISpot assay in a subset of patients.

Reading between the lines and past the conciliatory language, the results are clear: by the fifth Covid mRNA jab, half of jabees develop T-cell tolerance to the virus:

Fig. 1 The dynamics of humoral and cellular immunity. (A) The timing of vaccinations and blood collections, (B) The dynamics of T-SPOT.COVID COV(A) results

Watch the proportion of grey and blue wedges grow and expand to 50% of the jabees after the fifth jab. In other words, their T-cell immune response to SARS-Cov-2 is turned off for good:

The proportion of individuals reactive to COV(A) was 75.4% (46/61) at timepoint A but increased to 87.5% (49/56) at timepoint F following the fourth dose, 58.6% (17/29) at timepoint I after the fifth dose, 63.0% (17/27) at timepoint J, and 50.0% (14/28) at timepoint K. The proportion of individuals reactive to COV(A) decreased after timepoint G, two months after the fourth dose ( Figure 1B ).

Why is T-cell immunity important? “COVID-19 Immunity Test Inventor: ‘It’s Not Just About Antibodies’” (Cedars Sinai, 2022.07.05):

When it comes to COVID-19 immunity, antibodies do not tell the whole story, according to Cedars-Sinai professor of Medicine Stanley C. Jordan, MD. T cells play an important role in the body’s immune response. Some T cells act as “killer” cells, attacking cells that have already been infected by a virus. Other “helper” T cells assist the immune system in creating antibodies. Importantly, T cells provide the immune system with a longer-term “memory” than antibodies do, so while a person’s antibodies may fade in the weeks and months after a viral infection (or vaccination), T cells remember how to respond to a virus, and this enables them to mount an attack more quickly the next time that person becomes infected. …More recently, researchers in Singapore analyzed patients who were infected with the SARS-CoV-1 virus 17 years ago, and found that the patients had strong T-cell responses to the virus when exposed to SARS-CoV-2. “Taken together, these studies suggest that T-cell responses can be extremely long-lasting and cross-reactive, potentially even following some people throughout a lifetime,” Jordan said.

The Japan study goes on to conclude:

Although most participants acquired humoral immunity, [AO: ONLY] 50% of individuals maintained cellular immunity three months after the fifth dose. Previously, in the same patients undergoing dialysis cohort, we reported that 71.4% (40/56) of individuals acquired cellular immunity two weeks after the third dose (24). In a healthy population, 64.3% (700/1089) of individuals acquired cellular immunity after the third dose (11). However, a consistent portion of the population remained unable to acquire cellular immunity even after the fifth dose, similar to the third dose. In a study using QuantiFERON, cellular immunity was observed in [AO: ONLY] 50% (8/16) of individuals after the third dose (25). INF-γ, detected using T-SPOT.COVID and QuantiFERON, have been suggested to play a crucial role in SARS-CoV-2 infection and reinfection (8). Therefore, monitoring cellular immunity in high-risk populations is critical (13), and our results further support its significance.

Suggesting that the repeatedly jabbed will be increasingly prone to SARS-CoV-2 infections and reinfections, which we knew already from previous observations (e.g., here and here). And that is beside the massive direct adverse “reactions”, including deaths and crippling injuries, to the jabs themselves:

The mice concurred with the Japan study:

Some groups could not acquire cellular immunity, regardless of receiving the fourth or fifth dose and acquiring efficient humoral immunity. Furthermore, we observed an increase in the proportion of individuals unable to acquire cellular immunity after the fifth dose. This finding might align with Gao et al.’s report using a mouse model, which showed a decrease in CD4+ and CD8+ T cell activity and an increase in Treg expression after the fifth and sixth doses of mRNA vaccination, suggesting the mechanism of immune tolerance (27).

Yet, the CDC keeps insisting on the vulnerable taking each and every jab, as of Sep. 6, 2024, “Interim Clinical Considerations for Use of COVID-19 Vaccines in the United States”:

CDC recommends that people receive all recommended COVID-19 vaccine doses. Vaccination is especially important for people at highest risk of severe COVID-19, including people ages 65 years and older; people with underlying medical conditions, including immune compromise; people living in long-term care facilities; and pregnant people to protect themselves and their infants.

The point is, the boosters (6th, 7th, 8th?) are now being pushed onto the vulnerable groups, including the elderly and the ones with co-morbidities, as a way to "protect" them. When, in reality, they are being made into permanently infected SARS-CoV-2 variant-producing factories. Not good for them, not good for the surrounding.