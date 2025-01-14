As I predicted back in July,

the 2025 human H5N1 global outbreak, as it were, would be the best emergency powers candidate for the same global cabal that pushed successfully Covid-19 onto the fearful, compliant, and complicit masses. Why? Because they already have the saviour “vaccines” for us, and diligently working on many more. Aren’t we lucky this time! “What You Need to Know About Bird Flu Vaccines” (Time, 2024.06.27):

Is there a vaccine for bird flu? There are three. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved H5N1 vaccines made by Sanofi, GSK subsidiary ID Biomedical Corporation of Quebec (IDB), and CSL Seqirus—all of which also make seasonal flu vaccines. Several academic institutions and pharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer and Moderna, are working on an mRNA H5N1 vaccine. On July 2, Moderna announced that it received a $176 million grant from the government's preparedness group, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), to continue developing mRNA-based pandemic influenza vaccines, including against H5N1.

The only immediate problem for these plans, as I wrote back in July, would be the election of Donald Trump and a possible disruption of the WHO global accord (the takeover of the world) in 2025. Or WW3. At least the first one has already transpired, and the second one seems to be imminent. Regardless, the well-oiled BigPharma/WHO/WEF conglomerate machine went into overdrive in December, laying the groundwork for the declared “H5N1 global emergency of cosmic proportions” in 2025.

Out of the blue, some Gavin Newsome suddenly imagined that “conditions of extreme peril to the safety of persons and property exist due to Bird Flu”, based on 4 dairy farms purportedly “testing positive for H5N1”, as of Dec. 12, 2024, and proclaimed, on Dec. 18, 2024, the state of emergency in California, “in order to protect your safety”, no less. As long as you “obey the directions of emergency officials with regard to this emergency”:

Sounds familiar?

The “extreme peril” supposition has been justified by the media reports of 52% fatality rate of the “Bird Flu” in humans:

With caveats, but still! Let’s track where the 52% number comes from:

And thus, the CDC report on the outbreak from 1996-97 in China (again!) and Hong Kong is the source for the 52% bird flu fatality rate. Don’t we trust any numbers coming from China! That nothing much happened in the 28 years since that seminal event is of not much import to the CDC, WHO, and the Today magazine. They got their number and are running with it! And, seemingly, it’s all that Gavin Newsome ever needed to proclaim the state of emergency in California.

The BBC article recapped the timeline for the Bird Flue:

The “first severe case in humans” resulted in the death of a sick-all-around, older-than- 65 man, that purportedly also got infected with BF, “First H5 Bird Flu Death Reported in United States” (CDC, Jan. 6, 2025) :

January 6, 2025 -- CDC is saddened by Louisiana's report that a person previously hospitalized with severe avian influenza A(H5N1) illness ("H5N1 bird flu") has passed away. While tragic, a death from H5N1 bird flu in the United States is not unexpected because of the known potential for infection with these viruses to cause severe illness and death. As of January 6, 2025, there have been 66 confirmed human cases of H5N1 bird flu in the United States since 2024 and 67 since 2022. This is the first person in the United States who has died as a result of an H5 infection. Outside the United States, more than 950 cases of H5N1 bird flu have been reported to the World Health Organization; about half of those have resulted in death.

You see the old lies about the fatality of BF are firmly established by now in the CDC publications, regardless of the fact that all other purported US cases resulted in nothing since at least 2022, as is also admitted by the CDC in the same sad paragraph. The link above to the World Health Organization leads to “Cumulative number of confirmed human cases for avian influenza A(H5N1) reported to WHO, 2003-2024, 12 December 2024”:

The bulk of the purported fatal cases of BF, in this WHO summary, happened in obscure locations of Cambodia, Viet Nam (ditto!), Laos, Egypt, Turkey (no pun intended), and China, and most prior to 2019. And in Indonesia, the reported case fatality rate has been the whopping 84%, somehow most occurring before 2015, and none after 2019. How odd!

Thus, the single US fatality is a godsend to the WHO, providing a unique recent “believable” argument to the cause. How believable?

AP says on Jan. 7, 2025, that “First US bird flu death is announced in Louisiana” (they don’t believe it to be true themselves, by the sound of it):

Health officials have said the person was older than 65, had underlying medical problems and had been in contact with sick and dead birds in a backyard flock. They also said a genetic analysis had suggested the bird flu virus had mutated inside the patient, which could have led to the more severe illness. Few other details about the person have been disclosed.

No other details? How unfortunate! What do they don’t want us to know? And don’t we like this passage “a genetic analysis had suggested the bird flu virus had mutated inside the patient”! As it turns out, the source for this suggestion is none other than the CDC. “Genetic Sequences of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza A(H5N1) Viruses Identified in a Person in Louisiana” (CDC, 2024.12.26):

What to know CDC has sequenced the influenza viruses in specimens collected from the patient in Louisiana who was infected with, and became severely ill from HPAI A(H5N1) virus. The genomic sequences were compared to other HPAI A(H5N1) sequences from dairy cows, wild birds and poultry, as well as previous human cases and were identified as the D1.1 genotype. The analysis identified low frequency mutations in the hemagglutinin gene of a sample sequenced from the patient, which were not found in virus sequences from poultry samples collected on the patient’s property, suggesting the changes emerged in the patient after infection.

The hemagglutinin gene refers to the H5N1 RNA code for its spike protein. Shouldn’t we trust, wholeheartedly, the self-serving CDC “findings” and suggestions!

Thus, following suggestions and proclamations, we stumble into the Great BF Emergency of 2025. Provided the WHO-aligned “healthcare” bureaucrats get their coveted dictatorial emergency powers, and the nations around the world will be as obedient to the emergency orders as they were the last time around.

What are the chances?