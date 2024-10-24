Live to Fight Another Day

Alberta Is Taking on Professional Regulatory Bodies
The highest time to stop the lawlessness of the apparatchiks.
  
Andreas Oehler
By Popular Demand: British Columbia's 1-Day Vaccination Record for COVID-19 and Flu Shots!
What's up with that?!
  
Andreas Oehler
Fifth Jab Does It: Overlooked 2023 Study out of Japan
The mice concur, the CDC does not...
  
Andreas Oehler
"Don't Worry About New Covid Strains. Because It's Futile Anyway."
"Ignore the virus - it's not eradicable anyway." Why didn't they tell us that BEFORE their forced Covid jab campaigns?
  
Andreas Oehler
"Don’t be stupid: Skipping your COVID booster could reduce your IQ"
Damned if you do, damned if you don't?
  
Andreas Oehler
Hurricane Milton: Morning After
It landed as Cat2!
  
Andreas Oehler
Hurricane Milton: Make Your Bets
…in the wake of the unprecedented fear porn surge.
  
Andreas Oehler
"5 Vaccines You Need After 50". Or Not?
A brief rebuttal.
  
Andreas Oehler
July 2024

Crystal Ball Challenge
Peeking into the pandemic future is much more fun than dwelling on the pandemic past...
  
Andreas Oehler
Bending into Pretzels While "Puzzled" About Long Covid
Pretending to be "solving the puzzle" of Long Covid. Never had any shame to begin with?
  
Andreas Oehler
Strictly Science: Long SARS-CoV-2 Something
Sorting out cryptic messages of the latest study...
  
Andreas Oehler
What's In Name: "Sip-a-Vib-Art"?
They like to code hidden messages...
  
Andreas Oehler
