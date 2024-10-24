Live to Fight Another Day
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Alberta Is Taking on Professional Regulatory Bodies
The highest time to stop the lawlessness of the apparatchiks.
18 hrs ago
•
Andreas Oehler
20
Share this post
Alberta Is Taking on Professional Regulatory Bodies
live2fightanotherday.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
5
By Popular Demand: British Columbia's 1-Day Vaccination Record for COVID-19 and Flu Shots!
What's up with that?!
Oct 23
•
Andreas Oehler
48
Share this post
By Popular Demand: British Columbia's 1-Day Vaccination Record for COVID-19 and Flu Shots!
live2fightanotherday.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
40
Fifth Jab Does It: Overlooked 2023 Study out of Japan
The mice concur, the CDC does not...
Oct 21
•
Andreas Oehler
52
Share this post
Fifth Jab Does It: Overlooked 2023 Study out of Japan
live2fightanotherday.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
26
"Don't Worry About New Covid Strains. Because It's Futile Anyway."
"Ignore the virus - it's not eradicable anyway." Why didn't they tell us that BEFORE their forced Covid jab campaigns?
Oct 19
•
Andreas Oehler
53
Share this post
"Don't Worry About New Covid Strains. Because It's Futile Anyway."
live2fightanotherday.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
23
"Don’t be stupid: Skipping your COVID booster could reduce your IQ"
Damned if you do, damned if you don't?
Oct 17
•
Andreas Oehler
40
Share this post
"Don’t be stupid: Skipping your COVID booster could reduce your IQ"
live2fightanotherday.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
34
Hurricane Milton: Morning After
It landed as Cat2!
Oct 10
•
Andreas Oehler
23
Share this post
Hurricane Milton: Morning After
live2fightanotherday.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
26
Hurricane Milton: Make Your Bets
…in the wake of the unprecedented fear porn surge.
Oct 9
•
Andreas Oehler
31
Share this post
Hurricane Milton: Make Your Bets
live2fightanotherday.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
53
"5 Vaccines You Need After 50". Or Not?
A brief rebuttal.
Oct 2
•
Andreas Oehler
45
Share this post
"5 Vaccines You Need After 50". Or Not?
live2fightanotherday.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
27
July 2024
Crystal Ball Challenge
Peeking into the pandemic future is much more fun than dwelling on the pandemic past...
Jul 27
•
Andreas Oehler
58
Share this post
Crystal Ball Challenge
live2fightanotherday.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
59
Bending into Pretzels While "Puzzled" About Long Covid
Pretending to be "solving the puzzle" of Long Covid. Never had any shame to begin with?
Jul 19
•
Andreas Oehler
29
Share this post
Bending into Pretzels While "Puzzled" About Long Covid
live2fightanotherday.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
15
Strictly Science: Long SARS-CoV-2 Something
Sorting out cryptic messages of the latest study...
Jul 9
•
Andreas Oehler
39
Share this post
Strictly Science: Long SARS-CoV-2 Something
live2fightanotherday.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
22
What's In Name: "Sip-a-Vib-Art"?
They like to code hidden messages...
Jul 2
•
Andreas Oehler
33
Share this post
What's In Name: "Sip-a-Vib-Art"?
live2fightanotherday.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
13
© 2024 Andreas Oehler
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts